ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Quentin Tarantino’s cast wish list for Pulp Fiction reveals film was almost very different

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX4gB_0dF7OUi900

The actors who Quentin Tarantino originally wanted for the main roles in Pulp Fiction have been revealed.

Tarantino’s crime film is one of the most acclaimed films of the 1990s, but if the director went with his first options, it would have looked very different.

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson star in the film as Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, but according to the rough cast list (originally shared on Twitter by author Don Winslow and others), both actors were second choices for their respective roles.

When it came to jotting down who he wanted for the characters, Tarantino opted for Michael Madsen, with whom he’d already worked on Reservoir Dogs in 1992, and Laurence Fishburne.

He also wrote down Jackson for the role of Marcellus Wallace, a character who was ultimately played by his first choice – Ving Rhames.

Other actors in the running for Vincent were Alec Baldwin, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton, while he also earmarked Eddie Murphy for Jules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JjfA_0dF7OUi900

Interestingly, Bruce Willis’ name is nowhere to be seen for Butch – in fact, the role was written for Matt Dillion. Other actors in contention were Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Aidan Quinn and Johnny Depp, who was also considered for restaurant robber Pumpkin (Tim Roth).

The roles played by Tarantino’s first choices, alongside Marcellus, were The Wolf (Harvey Keitel) and Koons (Christopher Walken).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSfxv_0dF7OUi900

Other interesting points of note are that Uma Thurman, who played Mia Wallace, was not one of the 16 actors Tarantino had noted down, and that the role of Jody ended up being played by Rosanna Arquette, the sister of Tarantino’s first choice, Patricia.

For Mia, actors Tarantino had first envisioned included Virginia Madsen, Alfre Woodard, Bridget Fonda, Angela Bassett and Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Beals.

Comments / 1

Related
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Virginia Madsen
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Jennifer Beals
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Aidan Quinn
Person
Bridget Fonda
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Michael Madsen
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Bruce Willis
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
/Film

Miramax Prevails In Copyright Battle Over Pulp Fiction Poster

The image of Uma Thurman in the poster for "Pulp Fiction," lounging in black bob hair as her character, Mia Wallace — with a gun, cigarettes, and pulpy reading material — is one of the most iconic movie marketing images of all time. It's also been the subject of a lawsuit and copyright battle between Miramax Films and Firooz Zahedi, the photographer who snapped the picture of Thurman featured in that poster. Now, a judge has ruled in favor of Miramax.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulp Fiction#Twitter#Reservoir Dogs
bloomberglaw.com

Pulp Friction: Miramax, Tarantino NFT IP Rights Under the Gun

When Hollywood director and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced he would be selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) consisting of seven scenes from the 1994 “Pulp Fiction,” it immediately became apparent that Miramax—the owner of most, but crucially not all, rights in the film—did not green-light the sale. Thanks to the explosive growth...
MOVIES
Collider

What Happened to Steven Spielberg and Oscar Isaac's 'Edgardo Mortara' Movie?

Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
Deadline

101 Greatest Screenplays Of The 21st Century: Horror Pic Tops Writers Guild’s List

“Now, you’re in the sunken place.” If you recognize that line, you know the film whose script the Writers Guild of America just voted as the best of the past 22 years. Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning Get Out tops the WGA’s just-released list of the “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century (So Far)”. See the full list below. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Social Network, Parasite, No Country for Old Men and Moonlight round out the top six. All of them won a Screenplay Oscar, but three of the next four on the WGA’s list — There Will Be Blood...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hazard-herald.com

Cary Elwes had to fetch Marlon Brando sweet treats on Superman set

Cary Elwes had to use sweet treats to lure Marlon Brando out of his trailer when he was shooting 'Superman'. The then-16-year-old Cary worked on Richard Donner's 1978 movie about the DC Comics superhero before he launched his own acting career, and when one of the assistant director's fell ill he was tasked with looking after screen icon Brando, who played Superman's biological father Jor-El.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Strange World,’ Next Animated Movie

Nowadays the phrase “pulp fiction” mostly evokes images of John Travolta dancing with Uma Thurman, or Bruce Willis brandishing a samurai sword. But Quentin Tarantino took the title Pulp Fiction from a whole world of pulp magazines that were enormously popular in the first half of the 20th century. The name came from the cheap wood pulp paper that these magazines were printed upon. Iconic fictional heroes like Buck Rogers, John Carter, and the Shadow all get their start in pulp magazines and novels.
MOVIES
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino Wants “Offensively Meritless” Miramax NFT Suit Tossed Out; Studio Sued Oscar Winner Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Script Auction

EXCLUSIVE: “That’s how you’re gonna beat ’em, Butch,” says Bruce Willis’ pugilistic character in Pulp Fiction. “They keep underestimating you,” the Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery penned script adds. Today those words from the 1994 flick at the heart of a lawsuit between Miramax and Tarantino seem prophetic as the Oscar winner basically told his former studio Christopher Walken-style to stick their legal action of last month where the sun don’t shine. “Now a shell of its former self and flailing under a new ownership consortium, Miramax has decided to bite the hand that fed it for so many years by bringing...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The 100 Most Anticipated Films Of 2022

Putting together the 100 Most Anticipated Films list is a beast in any year. Still, in the new accelerated age of streaming with HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon, Netflix, and all the new players popping up every single day, it seems, the task becomes more and more daunting and nearly impossible (we could have easily gone to 200 this year).
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy