The rate of business growth in Scotland’s private sector is at its lowest since April, a report has shown.The data, seen in the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI, shows the bank’s business activity index – a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output – dropped from 56.3 in October to 55.9 in November.The report also shows inflation has hit a series record for the second month running.Input prices for Scottish private sector firms rose for the 18th month in a row – the fastest rate on record, the report said.Price pressures and supply delays remain a key cause...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO