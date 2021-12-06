ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus gas prices fall another 5 cents in the past week

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area keep getting cheaper.

According to GasBuddy , the average cost of gasoline in the Columbus area is $3.11 a gallon, which is 5.2 cents cheaper than last week.

Gas prices in the area are 20.3 cents cheaper than a month ago, but $1.05 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in the area is priced at $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.39.

The average national price for gas is $3.34 a gallon, which is 5.3 cents cheaper than last week, but $1.19 higher than a year ago, reports GasBuddy.

