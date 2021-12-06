ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkinsville, GA

Local government calendar includes meetings in Watkinsville, Danielsville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv4qb_0dF7MoLN00
danielsville

The Oconee County School Board meets this evening, a session that gets underway at 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville.

Madison County Commissioners meet tonight in Danielsville, 6 o’clock at the Madison County Government Complex.

There is a resignation announcement in Danielsville, where Jennifer Ivey says she is stepping down as director of the Madison County Library. Ivey has worked for the library in Madison County for the past 16 years.

Officials in Braselton say, barring something unforeseen, the new Braselton Civic Center should be ready for an opening in mid-January.

There will be an afternoon meeting of the Elberton City Council, a session set for 5:30 at City Hall in Elberton. The Council is expected to talk about the feasibility of constructing a spec building in the Elberton Industrial Park.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Shooting at vigil outside Houston kills at least one, wounds over a dozen

Baytown, Texas — One person was killed and at least 13 others were wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. It wasn't clear who the event was honoring, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
County
Madison County, GA
Madison County, GA
Government
City
Oconee, GA
City
Braselton, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
City
Elberton, GA
Oconee County, GA
Government
City
Danielsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#The Elberton City Council#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
42K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy