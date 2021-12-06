Local government calendar includes meetings in Watkinsville, Danielsville

danielsville

The Oconee County School Board meets this evening, a session that gets underway at 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville.

Madison County Commissioners meet tonight in Danielsville, 6 o’clock at the Madison County Government Complex.

There is a resignation announcement in Danielsville, where Jennifer Ivey says she is stepping down as director of the Madison County Library. Ivey has worked for the library in Madison County for the past 16 years.

Officials in Braselton say, barring something unforeseen, the new Braselton Civic Center should be ready for an opening in mid-January.

There will be an afternoon meeting of the Elberton City Council, a session set for 5:30 at City Hall in Elberton. The Council is expected to talk about the feasibility of constructing a spec building in the Elberton Industrial Park.

©2021 Cox Media Group