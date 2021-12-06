Monday brings new mountain snow, dusting possible for Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities

Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes this morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute with wintry conditions over the Blues for the evening drive. The Cascades will pick up 3-6″ of new snow through this afternoon. The Blues could also see 3-6″ of snow through tonight.

In the lower elevations, it will be mostly a light dusting of snow or a rain snow mix this morning. Cities including Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton should see less than an inch of accumulation.

Monday Morning 8AM Mountain Pass Update:

Elevation: 3022ft / 922m Travel eastbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: There is compact snow and slush on the roadway. Chains are required for all vehicles except all wheel drives eastbound from milepost 47 Denny Creek and westbound from milepost 56 Gold Creek. Oversized vehicles prohibited. Weather: Snowing.

Elevation: 4500ft / 1372m Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: There is snow on the roadway. Traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles prohibited: Eastbound from milepost 138, twelve miles west of the summit; Westbound from milepost 160, ten miles east of the summit Weather: Snowing, hard at times

Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: Compact snow and ice on the roadway. Weather: Snowing.

Current Chain Restrictions:Chains Required on vehicles towing or over 10,000 GVW

Chain restriction between MP 249 and MP 226

Weather Condition: Snowing Hard and Continuously

Road Surface:Packed Snow

Temp:30 F

New Snow: Trace

Roadside Snow:1 in.

