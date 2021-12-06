ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Monday brings new mountain snow, dusting possible for Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pT2Uk_0dF7Mckf00

Plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes this morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute with wintry conditions over the Blues for the evening drive. The Cascades will pick up 3-6″ of new snow through this afternoon. The Blues could also see 3-6″ of snow through tonight.

In the lower elevations, it will be mostly a light dusting of snow or a rain snow mix this morning. Cities including Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton should see less than an inch of accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Lpl_0dF7Mckf00

Monday Morning 8AM Mountain Pass Update:

Snoqualmie Pass I 90

Elevation: 3022ft / 922m Travel eastbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: There is compact snow and slush on the roadway. Chains are required for all vehicles except all wheel drives eastbound from milepost 47 Denny Creek and westbound from milepost 56 Gold Creek. Oversized vehicles prohibited. Weather: Snowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSsxM_0dF7Mckf00

White Pass US 12

Elevation: 4500ft / 1372m Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Traction Tires Required, Chains required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: There is snow on the roadway. Traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles prohibited: Eastbound from milepost 138, twelve miles west of the summit; Westbound from milepost 160, ten miles east of the summit Weather: Snowing, hard at times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWAht_0dF7Mckf00

Stevens Pass US 2

Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions: Compact snow and ice on the roadway. Weather: Snowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTmgr_0dF7Mckf00

I-84 at Meacham

Current Chain Restrictions:Chains Required on vehicles towing or over 10,000 GVW
Chain restriction between MP 249 and MP 226
Weather Condition: Snowing Hard and Continuously
Road Surface:Packed Snow
Temp:30 F
New Snow: Trace
Roadside Snow:1 in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtuHP_0dF7Mckf00

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Christmas Trucks illuminate the Kennewick roads on Thursday night

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Gear up for some holiday wonder as the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks cruise through the Tri-Cities for your family-friendly delight on Thursday night!. That’s right—the Christmas Trucks are making their annual visit to Kennewick on Thursday, December 9, 2021. This group of festive truckers brighten up the roads across Eastern Washington each December to spread holiday cheer for children and adults alike.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-90 EB Lanes of Snoqualmie closed as mountain snow continues in WA, OR

9:30AM WSDOT Update: Eastbound I-90 is closed just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit due to spun out vehicles and very heavy snowfall. No estimated reopening time. It’s a cold start Thursday! Morning temperature readings in the teens, 20s and 30s are about 10-20 degrees colder than morning temperatures yesterday. Heavy snow caused a headache for mountain pass travelers over...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-90, Snoqualmie Pass re-open from Thursday morning spinouts; chains required on roadway

UPDATE at 10:20 a.m. on 12/9/21: Snoqualmie Pass and I-90 are open in both directions after spinouts and accidents on Wednesday morning forced WSDOT to close the roadway. 9:30AM WSDOT Update: Eastbound I-90 is closed just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit due to spun-out vehicles and very heavy snowfall. No estimated reopening time. SNOQUALMIE PASS– It’s a cold start...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Yakima, WA
Cars
City
Yakima, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
Tri-cities, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-90 E closed again from North Bend to Cle Elum as WSDOT breaks snow and ice

UPDATE at 6:46 p.m. on 12/8/21: More vehicles have spun out on the roadway, extending the closure on I-90 while WSDOT crews work to combat snowy conditions. Per the following update, WSDOT will re-evaluate at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night: SNOQUALMIE PASS — Mere hours after re-opening the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the mountain summit due to spin-outs on...
NORTH BEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Tires#Mountain Pass#Cascades#The Tri Cities#Gvw
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Map made by Tri-Cities parent showcases the top holiday light displays

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An interactive map put together by a local parent will give Tri-Cities families a directory of the greatest holiday displays across the area. The anonymous parent behind ‘TriCities Family Fun‘ has gathered the addresses of homes planning to display holiday lights for the community. Not only can you find the location of these dazzling displays, but you can click on certain locations for more details.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-182 W delayed between Pasco, Richland after cars stack in accident

PASCO, Wash. — Traffic is delayed on the westbound lane of I-182 on Tuesday evening as Washington State Troopers respond to a two-car, non-injury collision that left one car sitting on top of another. It’s unclear how this unfolded as of now, but WSP officials say that neither of the two cars’ occupants was injured during the accident. WSP Troopers...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Weekend Snow: Winter driving conditions over Washington, Oregon mountains

Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Bare & wet, snow & slush in places. Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Travel westbound:. Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. Conditions:. The roadway has snow and slush. Weather: Light snow. Stevens Pass US 2. Elevation:. 4061ft...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

It’s time for Washington drivers to bring out the chains, WSP says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As weather conditions worsen, Washington officials are reminding drivers to keep chains handy for those snowy, windy days on the state’s highways. In a recent blog post, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) outlined everything you’ll need to know about traction and tire chains this winter. We’ve gathered the most important information and dissected it for anyone planning to travel through winter conditions for the holidays and into the new year.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: Two semis collided on SR 97, blocking the highway near LaRue Rd.

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.) — The Washington State Patrol says the collision Thursday between two semi-trucks is now being investigated as a fatality collision. Trooper Thorson tweeted at 8:39 a.m., and said the road will be blocked for approximately 2-3 hours. It’s unclear at this time how many people died in the collision. This is a breaking news story and information...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Washington State Patrol investigates fatal collision in Yakima County

UPDATE (8:40 a.m.) — The Washington State Patrol says the collision Thursday in Yakima County between two semi-trucks is now being investigated as a fatality collision. Trooper Thorson tweeted at 8:39 a.m., and said the road will be blocked for approximately 2-3 hours. It’s unclear at this time how many people died in the collision. This is a breaking news...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
370
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy