ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Euro zone investor morale darkens on renewed pandemic restrictions

Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone deteriorated in December to reach its lowest level since April as renewed restrictions to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus infections clouded growth expectations, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to 13.5 from 18.3 in the previous month. Analysts had on average expected the December reading to come in at 15.9, according to a Reuters poll.

Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner said the tightened lockdown measures, especially in Germany and Austria, considerably dampen the assessment of current conditions in the euro zone.

"A slowdown and even a recession no longer seem to be ruled out now. These lockdowns hit the economy harder than before," Huebner said.

A current conditions index fell for the third month in a row to 13.3 from 23.5 in November, dropping to its lowest since May. Still, an expectations index rose to 13.8 from 13.3 in the previous month.

Sentix surveyed 1,164 investors on Dec. 2-4.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil steady but Omicron risks weigh

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oil was steady on Monday, but new concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and doubts around the effectiveness of vaccines against it were weighing on prices. Brent was up 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $75.21 a barrel by 0947 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

London stocks muted after Omicron warning

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK’s main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a ‘phenomenal rate’ in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone yields rise as Fed, ECB and BoE meetings loom

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher at the start of a week in which the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are all due to meet and possibly signal a tightening of policy in the face of strong inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Morale#Pandemic
Reuters

Former FX official says China should avoid excess yuan appreciation

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Avoiding excess yuan appreciation should be one of China's priorities in managing market expectations and regulations, a former senior official at the country's foreign exchange regulator has said. A challenge for exchange rate fluctuations or flexibility is that the currency could overshoot, deviating from its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fitch puts 13 Turkish banks on downgrade warnings

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch has put 13 Turkish banks on downgrade warnings following a similar move on the government's sovereign rating last week. The moves come after three central bank interest rate cuts in quick succession despite inflation topping 21% has triggered a more than 40% slump in the lira since September.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus.
STOCKS
Reuters

German cabinet passes climate fund booster with 60 bln euro extra budget

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's new government passed a supplementary budget on Monday to supercharge its climate and transformation fund with a debt-financed injection of 60 billion euros to allow more investments in the shift towards a green economy, officials said. The supplementary budget, passed unanimously by Chancellor Olaf...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Russia's EuroChem eyes 2022 IPO, can raise over $1 bln - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, which could raise more than $1 billion, and has picked major Western and Russian banks as organisers of the listing, banking sources told Reuters. The company, controlled by Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Most UK manufacturers raising prices since at least 2000-survey

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The number of British manufacturers raising prices has hit its highest in at least two decades, according to a survey published on Monday as the Bank of England considers whether to head off inflation pressure with an interest rate hike this week. Trade body Make...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold steadies as investors prepare for Fed taper timeline

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold steadied in a narrow range on Monday as the market focus pivoted to this week's Federal Reserve meeting to learn how quickly it plans to unwind economic support measures introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,783.91 per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German wholesale prices see record jump as raw material costs soar

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices rose by 16.6% on the year in November, official data showed on Monday, recording their biggest annual rise since data collection for the measure began in 1962 and suggesting higher consumer prices may follow. The price measure is widely considered an indicator...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Miners lift FTSE 100 in cautious trading as Omicron fears persist

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mining stocks lifted the UK's FTSE 100 higher on Monday in cautious trading, as the government warned about the Omicron variant and ahead of an interest rate decision later this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) added 0.2% and the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy