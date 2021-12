The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the eligibility lists for animated, documentary and international feature, set to have another very competitive year. There are 26 animated features eligible for this year’s awards, although some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release in order to fulfill the requirement with all category rules. Out of these features, five will be nominated by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch of the Academy. Other Academy members outside the respective area can opt in to participate with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote. The films that are submitted for animation are also eligible in other categories including best picture.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO