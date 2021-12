GBP/USD holds within familiar support territory in the 1.32's. GBP/USD is under pressure but remains within a 50 pip range with support within the 1.3200 vicinities. At the time of writing, cable is down some 0.25% trading between 1.3208 and 1.3289 on the day. Risk sentiment rebounded further on Tuesday as markets become more optimistic that Omicron will not impede the global economic recovery. Also, pledges from China to support economic growth also helped alleviate some of the fears. Markets now expect further monetary policy easing in China after the People’s Bank of China said it will reduce bank reserve requirements.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO