Cancer screening update

By Bobbi Conner
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Ray DuBois about the...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Martha's Vineyard Times

Battling cancer

Jeff Whipple is in his 70s, but up until a few years ago he hadn’t been to the doctor since the eighth grade. Whipple is blessed with a hearty constitution, and cursed with a bad case of White Coat Syndrome — he really didn’t like to be around doctors. However,...
Medscape News

COVID Has Led to Big Declines in Cancer Screenings, New Diagnoses

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to substantial declines in cancer screenings and new cancer diagnoses, according to a large analysis published on December 6 in Cancer. Mining data from more than 9 million US veterans, researchers...
cbslocal.com

Doctors Urge Regular Cancer Screenings After Record Low During Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Skipping cancer screenings is the route many people took during the height of the pandemic, and doctors say they’re noticing some serious consequences as a result. They’re urging people to rebook those appointments now. Dr. Dona Hobart is the director of the Breast Care Center at Northwest...
cancerhealth.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Altered Patient Attitudes Towards At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening

At the American College of Surgeons, Clinical Congress 2021, in October, 2021, Kristine Kenning, MD, chief general surgery resident at Virginia Commonwealth University, presented results from a survey among 765 age-eligible (50 and older) adults for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening. Her team found that about 30% more of those who participated on the survey had completed stool-based tests when compared to before the pandemic.
FOX 28 Spokane

Health professionals concerned by decrease in cancer screenings during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. – Health professionals are concerned by the decrease in cancer screenings due to the pandemic. “I had no idea. I was running, I was healthy, I would have never known,” said Jennifer, a local Spokane woman. Jennifer’s life was turned upside down just three months ago in September. She went for her yearly mammogram, when they found an aggressive form of breast cancer. “Just getting them (mammograms) was something that was always important to me because we can work with what we know – we can’t work with what we do not know,” she said. She has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy; she has 7 left. Then she starts radiation. While she has a long road ahead, she said is thankful she got her screening and found about the diagnosis when she did. Jennifer said she encourages everyone to go and get screened. “I never tell people it’s going to be ok, because you don’t know that it’s going to be ok, you just have to do what you can and get your screenings,” she said. Health professionals are concerned by the lack of people getting screened since the pandemic. “Because cancer screenings took a hit, people are getting diagnosed a year and half later at more advanced stages,” said Dr. Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, an oncology specialist. “Whenever we see late stages of cancer, it’s sad, because we think this could have been prevented.” Dr. Chaudhry said he hopes people start to get back in the flow of doing their routine doctors’ appointments: “We have got to get back to screening again, we can’t lose more ground on the fight with cancer,” he said.
Cancer Health

When and How to Screen for Colorectal Cancer? New Guideline Explains Timing and Approaches.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.[1] Screening can reduce the rate of death by catching CRC at an earlier, more treatable stage, and can reduce overall cancer incidences by detecting and removing pre-cancerous polyps. This new, free guide for patients and caregivers breaks down the different ways screening can be done and explains the recommended timing according to the latest research.
wisc.edu

Lung cancer screening guidelines may perpetuate disparities in health care

Recent changes to national guidelines made more former and current smokers eligible for lung cancer screening, but a new study by a University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health radiologist shows they did little to close the gap between people of color and white people when it comes to who is eligible to get the scan.
WGME

Observe Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November with cancer screening

Lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of cancer death for men and women in our region, according to the American Lung Association. Although that is alarming, it is not without hope. With multiple convenient screening locations, MaineHealth is increasing your access to preventative care so you can focus on your future. Screening may find lung cancer early, which is when treatment works better.
wustl.edu

Explaining Cancer

Winner of the 2021 Lakatos Award from the London School of Economics. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Almost everyone’s life is in some way or other affected by cancer. Yet, when faced with a cancer diagnosis, many of us will confront questions we had never before considered: Is cancer one disease, or many? If many, how many exactly? How is cancer classified? What does it mean, exactly, to say that cancer is “genetic,” or “familial”? What exactly are the causes of cancer, and how do scientists come to know about them? When do we have good reason to believe that this or that is a risk factor for cancer? These questions are (in part) empirical ones; however, they are also (in part) philosophical. That is, they are questions about what and how we come to know. They are about how we define and classify disease, what counts as a “natural” classification, what it means to have good evidence, and how we pick out causes as more or less significant. This book takes a close look at these philosophical questions, by examining the conceptual and methodological challenges that arise in cancer research, in disciplines as diverse as cell and molecular biology, epidemiology, clinical medicine, and evolutionary biology.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Oak Hill Hospital Earns Lung Cancer Screening Designation

Brooksville, FL (November 30, 2021) — Oak Hill Hospital is excited to announce during Lung Cancer Awareness Month that it is now a designated Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.
albanyceo.com

Elyse Bower of Horizons Community Solutions on Cancer Screenings

Director of Marketing & Development at Horizons Community Solutions Elyse Bower talks about the importance of getting screened for cancer on a regular basis and the decline in elective procedures during the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...
cancernetwork.com

Reduction in Cancer Screenings During COVID-19 May Lead to More Late-Stage Disease, Poorer Outcomes

Late-stage cancer and poor outcomes for patients may occur as a result of low screening numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A decrease in screening CT scans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may result in more cases of late-stage cancer due to delayed diagnosis and poorer outcomes for patients, according to the results of a study presented at the Radiological Society of North America annual meeting.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Causes and healing process for pinched nerves

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Alec DeCastro about the causes and healing process for pinched nerves. Dr. DeCastro is an Associate Professor and Chief of Primary Care Sports Medicine in the Department of Family Medicine at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Increases in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Not Solely Due to Increased Screening

Early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) is on the rise and typically being diagnosed at an advanced-stage, with the largest increase in disease burden occurring in patients aged between 45 and 49 years, according to a study published in Gastroenterology. Researchers conducted a retrospective study including members of Kaiser Permanente Northern California...
kmvt

‘Idaho Skin Institute of Twin Falls’ offering free skin cancer screenings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has consistently shown high skin cancer rates because of the amount of time people spend outdoors and the high elevation. Because of that, the ‘Idaho Skin Institute of Twin Falls’ is offering free skin cancer screenings for anyone in the community on the first Wednesday of every month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
