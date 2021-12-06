ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ear Training

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEars can be trained. Which is why every music school in the world offers ear-training courses. I suppose it should go without saying, but for musicians the ability to recognize fine distinctions among sounds is crucial. And...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Better Ears

Every musician will tell you that there are some musicians who just seem to have better ears than others do. We’re really talking about the brain, rather than the actual organ of hearing, but in any case from the same sounds others hear, some people are able to extract more information, and they’re able both to process and to store that information faster, more accurately, and more efficiently. Yesterday I talked about ear training courses for musicians, and rigorous training can certainly lead to the development of great skills in hearing, great refinements. But individual differences do remain. Take perfect pitch, for example, also called absolute pitch. Play any note on the piano for a person with perfect pitch and he can tell you what note it is. Ask a person with perfect pitch to sing a B-flat, or a C-sharp, and he can do it. Some have it, some don’t. And training has never been able to fully explain it.
MUSIC
EW.com

Play It By Ear

After becoming a playable avatar on DJ Hero 2, a Family Guy video game, and something called Goat Simulator, a former programmer and 3D animator named Joel Zimmerman — better known as the masked DJ and producer deadmau5 — wanted to break the borders between fan and artist even further. In the early 2010s, he began livestreaming to his fans, demonstrating how he made his music and encouraging them to co-create alongside him. He would post instrumentals to his Soundcloud page, and within a few hours people would return with new melodies, grooves, and toplines. deadmau5 understood then that the future of fandom would no longer be authoritarian but collaborative — or, at least have the illusion of being so.
VIDEO GAMES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Conducting Changes Over the Years

The tools and techniques of conducting have changed a great deal over the centuries. In the Middle Ages and Renaissance, the people who led musical performances, especially vocal performances, usually simply waved their hands in the air to indicate the shape and speed of melodies – although sometimes they also held a long wooden staff in one hand and marked beats with it.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Composers' Lives - Part II

One of the common dangers of studying composers’ lives is finding out that some of the people whose music we love and admire turn out to have been very unadmirable human beings. Exhibit A in this category is usually Richard Wagner, an egomaniac and anti-semite, among other things, but...
MUSIC
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Surreal

Don't know what to give that special someone? OceanGate.com has the answer: How about a Titanic Expedition? He or she would have a chance to be a passenger in the Titan submersible on a dive down to the famous wreck, which lies about 12,600 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean. A view from the sub's porthole is shown, courtesy of OceanGate.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: bunny ears cactus

It may look as cute as a bunny but beware: this houseplant stings like a bee. This furry cactus – full name: Opuntia microdasys – has pads that resemble rabbit ears and look soft enough to stroke, but resist. Dotted over the plant’s body are fine spines called glochids that will get into your skin and make you itch. If this happens, put sticky tape over the area and pull it away quickly to lift the stingers out.
GARDENING

