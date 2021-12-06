Crews respond to house fire on Collis Street in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire investigators in West Haven are sorting through the wreckage of a house that caught fire early Monday morning. There is no official word about fatalities just yet, but as soon as friends and family heard the address, they feared the worst.

The 911 call came in around 4 a.m. on Collis Street, and within minutes, there was not much left of the small single-family house. It is right across the street from the West Haven Public Works garage.

Workers there remember seeing the man out walking his dog every day. They say the dog never left the man’s side. The dog was found in a neighbor’s yard during the fire.

The man’s nephew says that a friend had been in the house around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, watching a movie with the man who lives in the house. Friends and family say the man also had a habit of falling asleep while smoking a cigarette.

West Haven fire officials would not comment about if the man survived the fire. State investigators are documenting the scene.

No further information has been given yet.

