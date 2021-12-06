ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students, youth leaders to gather in Trenton to support 2 bills on school discipline

High school students and youth leaders from across New Jersey are expected to be in Trenton this afternoon calling on leaders to support two bills linked to school discipline.

The first measure provides information on discipline broken down by race.

The group supports the measure because they say there is racial discrimination when it comes to school suspensions, expulsions and referrals to the criminal justice system.

The second bill was supposed to show investments schools have made in mental health and school safety, but the measure has since been stripped of its original purpose.

