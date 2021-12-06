Police: 1 person dead, another injured in Mount Eden shooting

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a white BMW in a Mount Eden, police say.

The victim, Sergio Jimenez, is currently believed to have been approached while in his vehicle by an unknown suspect that fired multiple shots. Jimenez was found with a gunshot wound to his head, and was transported to BronxCare where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say that the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of East 171st street and Townsend Avenue.

The passenger, an 18-year-old girl whose identity is unknown at this time, suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back, and was transported to BronxCare in stable condition.

News 12 was told that the 18-year-old passenger is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this hour and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).