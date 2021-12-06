ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 person dead, another injured in Mount Eden shooting

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a white BMW in a Mount Eden, police say.

The victim, Sergio Jimenez, is currently believed to have been approached while in his vehicle by an unknown suspect that fired multiple shots. Jimenez was found with a gunshot wound to his head, and was transported to BronxCare where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say that the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of East 171st street and Townsend Avenue.

The passenger, an 18-year-old girl whose identity is unknown at this time, suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back, and was transported to BronxCare in stable condition.

News 12 was told that the 18-year-old passenger is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this hour and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

