20-degree temperature drop with strong winds, heavy rain

By Scott Sabol
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny skies, above average temps breezing into Northeast Ohio

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Powerful winds, rain on the way

Widespread steady rain between 7-10pm (90% coverage). Temperatures rising into the lower 60s by sunrise. Line of storms between 3am and 8am (90% coverage). Strongest across the southern areas- expect rumbles of thunder and downpours. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt.
Killeen Daily Herald

After record high Friday, Killeen to see 50-degree temperature drop

The difference between the low temperature Saturday and the high temperature from Friday could be more than 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Saturday’s low is forecast for around 30 degrees, a stark difference from the 84 degrees recorded Friday afternoon at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
KILLEEN, TX
Warm-up on the way as high winds sweep across Northeast Ohio this weekend

West winds will be moving 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts up to about 60 mph. Damaging winds could take down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NBC New York

Expect Wild Temperature Rollercoaster This Weekend as Winds, Rain Return

A storm system had been tracking to potentially bring measurable snow to NYC Wednesday but that forecast changed; the boroughs didn't even get a dusting. Temperatures stay chilly, in the high 30s, on Thursday before climbing back near 50 degrees Friday and hitting 65 again on Saturday; then we're well above average temperature-wise through next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAL

20-degree temperature drop today, and light snow in the forecast tomorrow for central Pa.

Temperatures have taken a big dip since yesterday and we still have some light, scattered snow and flurries in the forecast for Wednesday in central Pennsylvania. "Tomorrow, a weak, quick-moving system will come through with some scattered light snow and flurries in the morning through early afternoon. I really don't think it's going to amount to much. Some of you might not see anything more than gray sky all day. So, little to no accumulation, not a big deal, no impacts and it won't slow you down," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Much cooler temperatures while rain, snow, and wind return this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front moved into the state overnight, and temperatures are very chilly to start our Monday. Most areas are below freezing, with much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the teens and low 20s. Today will be 5-35 degrees colder than Sunday, with most high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will start sunny, but clouds arrive from the north and west during the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy. Winds will be mostly light, aside from some breezes in the northeast highlands up to around 25 mph.
KHON2

Heavy showers, strong winds and t-storms in forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A developing kona low will bring the threat of significant rainfall, and potentially catastrophic flooding, beginning Sunday on the Big Island and Maui County, spreading to Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday. Catastrophic rain is expected with 25+ inches of rain potential across the state. Increasing south to southwest winds […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
WFMJ.com

Gusty winds, falling temperatures, and rain expected to start the work week

It will be a dreary start to the first Monday in December. Showers are expected as you head out the door. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Early morning temperatures will start in the 50s and fall to the 30s before sunset. Make sure to grab the rain gear and hold onto your hats! Wind gusts will have the potential to surpass 40 mph. Once temperatures fall into the 30s, a few flurries will be possible.
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOK-TV

Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This morning ‚there’s a cold front moving into our area that’s accompanied by a line of heavy rain with embedded storms. Thankfully, the storms are weakening as they move in. However, there’s still the small potential for a storm or two along the front to be strong-severe. The main threat will be for storms that have damaging wind gusts near 60mph, and the tornado threat is looking less likely. Regardless, stay weather aware until around Noon, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Rainfall estimates of .5″-1″ are possible.
MERIDIAN, MS

