Recall Issued For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat Over Listeria Concerns

 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination.

The affected meats were sold nationwide under a variety of brand names, including Wellshire and Butcher Boy.

The items are all fully cooked and have the establishment code M10125 stamped inside the USDA’s inspection mark.

The meat should be thrown out or returned to the store.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

