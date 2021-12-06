ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No plans to suspend events in China over Peng , says ITF chief

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) told the BBC that it did not have plans to suspend events in China amid widespread concern for player Peng Shuai. Peng, the former doubles world number one, made a sexual assault accusation against former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli and then disappeared from...



