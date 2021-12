The stock price of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) – the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions – fell by over 35% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Everbridge announcing that David Meredith has notified the Board of Directors of the Company of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the company and as a member of the Board of Directors of the company. The Board of Directors has accepted Meredith’s resignation.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO