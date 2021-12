New Integration Complements Qlik Application Automation, Enabling Users to Leverage Qlik Cloud to Drive Additional Actions Through UiPath Automations. Qlik and UiPath announced their partnership and the launch of direct integration between Qlik Cloud analytics and the UiPath end-to-end enterprise automation software platform. The integration enables analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik. The integration complements the automation that’s already possible with Qlik Application Automation™, and will help organizations in their journey to Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.

