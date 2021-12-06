ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest – NBC News: More travel restrictions begin today

By ADAMS NEWS
 7 days ago

More travel restrictions begin today as the new COVID variant spreads to at least 17 states. Anyone flying into the country...

Napa Valley Register

Latest U.S. Travel Rules And Restrictions

Here’s the latest on travel to and from the United States, including quarantine requirements, testing and rules for foreign countries. We’ll update this page with information as we get it. Report: Biden Administration to Require Stricter Testing Requirements For Travelers to U.S. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported the Biden...
TODAY.com

Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

Travelers flying into the U.S. will face tough new restrictions as the nation tries to fight back rising the omicron variant. All passengers coming in from another country, including American citizens, must show a negative COVID test before boarding their flight, but the country won’t enact stricter measures like requiring a quarantine. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY. Dec. 5, 2021.
onemileatatime.com

The Latest Airline News and Travel Offers

We just wrapped up a two night stay at the 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which opened in early 2021. I had a great time, though I’m not sure why, exactly, as this hotel left me pretty confused. This…
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Christmas Holiday Events

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - The omicron variant poses a new threat to businesses that were already struggling to recover from the economic damage done by previous strains of the virus. Gyms, concert venues, restaurants, airlines and other industries that have been battered by the pandemic are bracing for another COVID-19...
cruisinmaine.com

Have You Received Your COVID-19 Hazard Check?

The State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Many still have not received the payment. Nearly 25,000 are going out every weekday, with the state hoping to have everyone’s check in the mail by the end of the month.
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
The Independent

Travel news – latest: UK travel testing changes and red list updates set to begin

The UK government tightened testing requirements for inbound travel once again over the weekend.From Tuesday, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test within two days of arrival. They must self-isolate until a negative result is returned.The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.In addition, Nigeria was added to the red list from 4am on Monday. The changes are in response to...
informnny.com

Fort Drum COVID travel restrictions remain lifted as holiday season begins

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local soldiers will be able to travel during the holiday season. On December 1, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a status update for COVID-19 travel restrictions across all of its installations. At the time of the update, travel restrictions remained lifted for the Fort Drum military base and all its servicemembers.
b969fm.com

passengerterminaltoday.com

Passenger volumes drop 20% at MAG airports due to latest travel restrictions

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has called on the UK government to carry out an urgent review of its new travel restrictions, in light of the 10-20% reduction in passenger numbers since the introduction of Day 2 PCR tests. The Day 2 PCR tests were announced to the UK aviation sector...
fox40jackson.com

Psaki: It's okay to let children eat lunch in the cold 'to keep kids safe'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Friday that it is okay for kids to eat their lunches outside in cold temperatures in an effort to maintain safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked whether the White House wanted school children to “get back to a more normal school experience,” Psaki...
myarklamiss.com

