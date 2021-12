Pfizer was upgraded to buy from neutral at UBS, which also lifted its price target to $60 from $52. UBS said the oral antiviral paxlovid will generate at least $14 billion in sales next year, which it said was 40% above consensus expectations. Combined with the Comirnaty vaccine, there's potentially $50 billion of sales potential from its COVID franchise next year, UBS said. Pfizer closed Friday at $52.78 and has gained 43% this year.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO