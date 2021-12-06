ElectReon Brings Wireless Inductive Electric Vehicle Charging Technology To Italy’s “Arena Of The Future”
In collaboration with Stellantis, IVECO, Italian road operator A35 Brebemi-Aleatica motorway and many additional industry and research partners––ElectReon demonstrates contactless charging for a range of electric vehicles (EVs) while in-motion. ElectReon, the leading provider of inductive in-road charging technology for commercial and passenger electric vehicles, announced the launch of...aithority.com
Comments / 0