ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UCL 2021-22: What each team needs to do to qualify for the round-of-16?

By Mudeet Arora
90min.com
 7 days ago

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw is all set to be held after the final matchday of the group stages this week. As of now, 11 teams have qualified for the round of 16 with the rest five teams to be decided on the last matchday. Three...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Champions League Draw Scenarios: Possibilities for Each Club in the Round of 16

Now that we (almost) know the 16 clubs advancing to the Champions League knockout stage, it won't be long until we know the highly anticipated matchups in the round of 16. All that's left to be determined is the result of Atalanta-Villarreal, which was postponed until Thursday due to snowy conditions in Bergamo, Italy. The Yellow Submarine lead Atalanta by one point, meaning Villarreal will advance with a win or draw while the Italian hosts need a win.
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Champions League group stage: Who needs what to reach last-16 knockouts in final round of games

The Champions League group stage is into the final round of matches, with some sides already safe in the knowledge they’ll be featuring in the last 16.That said, there are still four places to be fought over, one group still has top spot to decide for the knockout seedings and a host of teams can still at least ensure they are playing Europa League football in the new year if they get the right result on Matchweek 6.Most notably, one group is utterly undecided with all four teams able to qualify for the last-16 or be dumped out of Europe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Ucl#Manchester United#Red Devils#The Uefa Champions League#The Europa League#Psg#Group A Rb Leipzig#European#Ac Milan
gamingonphone.com

UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 2021/22: The complete Groupwise Fixture analysis

This season’s UCL Group stage has reached its ultimate stage with only a game week to play. Incidentally, 11 teams have already made it through to the Round of 16, with 5 berths still left vacant. Without a doubt, the last game week would see some intense clashes from the contender teams. Fantasy managers too might want to use up their chips within this game week. We, as usual, would be guiding the fantasy managers in shaping their respective squads for this game week. However, this time we would be focusing on each of the 8 groups and look into all the fixtures that might promise decent returns. So do read our UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 2021/22 guide till the end to know about our must recommendations and differential suggestions from each of the eight groups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League last 16: What results do Barcelona need to qualify?

Barcelona will have to play against Bayern Munich in their last group game as they look to seal qualification. Barcelona are one of Europe's most successful teams ever, but the club are now in a transition period with former player now Xavi in charge as coach and legend Lionel Messi having transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.
UEFA
90min.com

Florentino Perez names 'transfer of the century' and it's not Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that Toni Kroos is the "transfer of the century", according to his agent, Volker Struth. Kroos signed for Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has gone on to make 334 appearances across competitions. The German has also struck up a fantastic partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro, and has gone on to establish as one of the best midfielders in the world.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

When is the Champions League knockout draw? Date, time and qualified teams for the round of 16

The Champions League group stage reached its conclusion at the start of December and all sides are confirmed for the draw for the round of 16. Holders Chelsea, last season’s finalists Manchester City and fellow Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester United are joined by the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid - but Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams already out.The draw will now be made to determine the round of 16 ties, scheduled to take place in February and March next year, which will see the remaining teams split into seeded and non-seeded sides...
UEFA
90min.com

Joshua Kimmich to miss final games of 2021 with Covid-19 complications

Bayern Munich have confirmed Joshua Kimmich will miss their final three games of 2021 due to Covid-19 side effects. The Germany midfielder had been in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and hasn't played since the start of November when Bayern beat Freiburg 2-1. It was confirmed on Wednesday evening...
SOCCER
90min.com

Xavi tipped to offload 3 Barcelona stars after Champions League exit

Barcelona manager Xavi could ask the club to offload goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, right-back Sergino Dest and midfielder Frenkie de Jong after watching his side bow out of the Champions League group stage. Xavi's return to Camp Nou is yet to have the desired impact and he had to watch...
SOCCER
90min.com

Norwich City vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Rock-bottom Norwich City host a new-look Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Dean Smith suffered his first loss in the Canary dugout away to Tottenham last weekend, ending Norwich's glut of four games without defeat despite creating a number of chances. Ralf Rangnick eked out a 1-0 victory on his Old Trafford debut and is poised for his first game on the road in charge of the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Sven Botman wanted by AC Milan & Newcastle

Lille centre-back Sven Botman is expected to be the subject of plenty of bids in January, with both AC Milan and Newcastle both keen on the Dutchman. Botman, a former Liverpool target, is highly rated across Europe and well loved at Lille, but given the French side's financial struggles - and the fact they sit 11th in Ligue 1 - the feeling is that Botman is not untouchable.
SOCCER
90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Table-topping Bayern Munich welcome Mainz 05 to the Allianz Arena for a meeting between two of the Bundesliga's top seven on Saturday afternoon. Buoyed by consecutive victories over Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, Bayern are in a rich vein form. However, given the lack of elite depth at Julian Nagelsmann's disposal, Mainz may be faced with a largely unaltered XI playing its third game in seven days.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich Frauen defeat Hacken to reach UCL knockout round

Bayern Munich Frauen defeated Hacken on Thursday to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout round. Despite going down a goal in the 36th minute, the visitors were able to rally to score five unanswered goals to win 5-1 in their final away fixture of the group stage.
SOCCER
90min.com

Anthony Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January

Anthony Martial's agent has revealed the French forward wants to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. The former Monaco striker enjoyed an excellent 2019/20 season when he scored 23 goals in 48 games in all competitions, but he struggled last term, managing just four strikes in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy