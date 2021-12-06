Trisha Kehaulani Watson: Conservatives Gain Ground In Eroding Women’s Rights

At the Supreme Court, oral arguments serve a specific and somewhat unusual role. The justices aren’t really talking to the attorneys before them; rather, they’re talking to each other through the lawyer at the lectern. It’s often the first time that the justices have engaged with each other about the case at hand. In the blockbuster abortion dispute Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—which the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday—this dynamic is especially obvious. The three liberal justices had one goal: persuade their conservative colleagues to uphold Roe v. Wade by hammering home the importance of standing by precedent. Ideally, the senior-most liberal justice would take the lead, guiding his bloc toward a line of questions that, at a minimum, induced doubt, discomfort, and hesitance among his conservative colleagues.

