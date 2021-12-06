ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trisha Kehaulani Watson: Conservatives Gain Ground In Eroding Women’s Rights

By Trisha Kehaulani Watson
Honolulu Civil Beat
 7 days ago
It was entirely by chance that I happened to be in Washington, D.C., this past week when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Mississippi law banning abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, including those that are the result...

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

