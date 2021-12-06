ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure grows to ban books at schools

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Attempts to remove books from school...

www.ctpublic.org

Related
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

On book banning in Pinellas schools, there are two sides to ‘parental rights’ | Letters

Pinellas school district orders removal of ‘Gender Queer’ book | Nov. 19. In a time when Florida politicians are touting “parental rights,” an ironic situation has developed in Pinellas County. The Pinellas public school administration removed the graphic novel Gender Queer from collections at Dunedin and Lakewood high schools, preventing all students’ access to the book, no matter what their parents might say. Reason? The Teaching and Learning Services Committee deemed the book “not to be age-appropriate for all high school students.” Pinellas policy allows parents to remove their child’s access to a specific book; this decision removes this book from all students. Deciding “appropriateness” based on the lowest common denominator (least mature in age or development) denies access also to those not in that group. A 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizes the difference between classroom curriculum and optional library materials, saying schools may not decide what students may read on their own. Parents may. The school (or its board) may not do so based on personal opinion. If you, as parents, want to restrict your child’s reading, do so. But do not restrict what my child may read. Pinellas has a review policy, and it did not follow its own policy. The decision needs to be reversed.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

School librarians speak out against attempts to ban books

Around the country, school librarians are reporting an increasing number of requests from parents and politicians to ban or censor books available to children. Nadra Nittle, a reporter for The 19th, a non-profit newsroom covering politics, gender and policy, documented these complaints – and how librarians are pushing back. She joins Hari Sreenivasan for more.
EDUCATION
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Banning of books in Utah’s school libraries is misguided and dangerous

“I believe that censorship grows out of fear, and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives. This fear is often disguised as moral outrage. They want to believe that if their children don’t read about it, their children won’t know about it. And if they don’t know about it, it won’t happen.” — Judy Blume.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Libraries
Essence

Right-Wing “Moms for Liberty” Group Wants ‘Anti-American’ MLK Jr. Book Banned From Schools

The 11-page complaint claims the civil rights icon’s work is “anti-white” — but on a technicality. In an era where fake news and false claims litter headlines and affect civil progress on the daily, the Tennessee Dept. of Education, thankfully, refused to investigate a far right group’s claims that would’ve led to a book about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being banned.
EDUCATION
romper.com

Are You Paying Attention To The Book Banning Attempts — & Successes — Across Our Country?

When I was a kid in Trinidad, I would discover a book at my school library or my aunt’s apartment and disappear into another world, losing myself in the characters, the stories, and the lessons. Books exposed me to people who weren’t like me, who lived completely different, fascinating lives and whose stories helped define nuanced, multifaceted existences I knew little about. My love for books and respect for their power is the reason I am absolutely sickened by the recent wave of book banning attempts — and successes — across the country.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
weareteachers.com

Help! Parents Are Trying to Ban the Book I’m Teaching

One of my 9th graders’ parents emailed all the other parents in the class to complain about my class and the next novel we’re reading. I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am. Note, the parents didn’t say anything to me. So now several are riled up. And I need to figure out how to handle this. I do get their perspective. The book is intense and deals with a lot of heavy issues. I also stand by my choice to do it—to increase awareness and to put resources in the hands of kids. I also think that good literature can and should make you feel uncomfortable at times. What should I do? I don’t know if my principal knows yet. Do I keep the book and offer an alternative? How does that work practically? —Blindsided and Bummed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Victoria Advocate

Library should not ban books questioned by parent group

Recently a group of 12 residents met with the Victoria Public Library’s advisory board to request the library reevaluate the presence of 20 public library books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children’s or young adult section. Some asked that the books be removed while others...
VICTORIA, TX
