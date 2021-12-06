ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group Announce $1B PIPE Investment in Committed Capital to Fund Business

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and Digital World Acquisition Corp....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (EUSG) at Buy

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville initiates coverage on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here. For more ratings news on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Grove Collaborative to Become Publicly Traded Company via Transaction with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII)

Grove Collaborative (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company, and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (“VGII”) (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Solid Power (SLDP) to Trade on Nasdaq as SLDP After Completing Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (DCRC)

Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced the completion of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

inTEST Corp (INTT) Announces Planned Acquisition of Acculogic Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications markets, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acculogic Inc. (“Acculogic”) and its affiliates, a global manufacturer of robotics-based electronic production test equipment and application support services, for approximately USD$9 million. The purchase price is expected to be funded with borrowings under the Company’s existing delayed draw term credit facility. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tomorrow.io to go Public Via Merger with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)

The Tomorrow Companies Inc. (“Tomorrow.io”), developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, and Pine Technology Acquisition ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mimecast Takeover Positive for KnowBe4 (KNBE) - Cowen

The takeover of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) is positive for KnowBe4, Inc (NASDAQ: KNBE), Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal commented."We believe ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lakeview Investment Group Proposed to Acquire Tessco Technologies (TESS) for $7.50/sh Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company, LLC (“Lakeview”), which beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NasdaqGS: TESS) (“Tessco” or the “Company”), making it Tessco’s second largest stockholder, today announced that it has sent a letter proposing to acquire the Company for $7.50 per share in cash. The proposed transaction would represent a cash premium of 45% to Tessco’s most recent closing share price. Lakeview also requested that Tessco immediately commence a review of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The full text of the letter that was sent to Tessco’s Board of Directors on December 7, 2021 follows below:
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) and SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) Announce Entry into Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) (“SLRC”) and SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) (“SUNS”) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to merge together, with SLRC as the surviving company, subject to stockholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Boards of Directors of both SLRC and SUNS, on the recommendation of their special committees consisting only of the independent directors, have unanimously approved the transaction.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CapitalOne Starts Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ) at Overweight

CapitalOne analyst Richard Tullis initiates coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $17.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Spartan Acquisition Corp. III click here. For more ratings news on Spartan Acquisition Corp. III click here. Shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Announces Equity Investment led by B. Riley and Stock Purchases by Board and Management

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader across numerous industries, today announced that B Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley Securities”) and certain other investors have purchased and aggregate of $35 million of the Company’s common stock. Company’s management and board members are purchasing, in aggregate, more than $1 million of Company’s common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising estimates on the news the company expand into all 1,250+ Ulta Beauty stores and the retailer’s dotcom site by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cognizant (CTSH) Announces Acquisition of Devbridge

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has agreed to acquire Devbridge, a privately-held software consultancy and product development company headquartered in Chicago. The acquisition expands Cognizant's software product engineering capabilities and global delivery footprint by adding more than 600 engineers, designers and product managers in Lithuania, Poland, United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Invacare Corp. (IVC) Announces Strategic Realignment of EMEA & APAC Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC)(“Invacare” or the “company”) today announced that it will be realigning its Europe and Asia Pacific businesses under a single leader to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. To lead this strategic business...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research. The Drucker Institute is […]
BUSINESS

