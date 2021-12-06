ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohanzick Zoo shares Christmas wish lists for some of its residents

By From Staff Reports
Daily Journal
 7 days ago

BRIDGETON – This holiday season the Cohanzick Zoo hopes you will consider adding one (or more) of the animals to your holiday gift giving list.

The following is a list of gift suggestions for the animals:

  • Coatis: Dried mealworms (bags are available in the bird section at stores including Walmart), dried crickets (pet store), dried mangos and banana chips.
  • Wallaby: Unsalted peanuts in shell.
  • Zoo Keeper: Paper towels, bleach, kitchen size trash bags, lawn and leaf bags, liquid dish detergent, laundry detergent, kitchen brooms and window cleaner.
  • Fennec Foxes: Kong toys and paper lunch bags.
  • Porcupines: Sweet potatoes, dried apricots and pitted prunes.
  • Gibbon, Owl Monkey and Ringtail Lemurs: Dried and fresh figs, raisins, bath towels (for our owl monkey to hide under), unflavored microwave popcorn, puzzle treat toys (from pet store), and cotton string mop heads.
  • Asiatic Bear: Honey, unsalted peanuts, flavored oatmeal and unflavored quick oats.
  • African Serval, Leopards and Fishing Cats: Hunting lures (deer or fox urine), aromatic oils, flavored extracts, dried herbs and spices and paper lunch bags.
  • Marmosets: Dried mealworms, dried crickets, no spill treat cups w/lids, parrot/large bird toys, and cotton string mop heads.
  • Bengal Tigers and Cougars: Any hunting lures, dried or fresh spices, large refrigerator or stove boxes (no staples).

Bins for gifts will be located near each animal listed through Dec 25.

Although all of the zoo’s animals are not listed, the zookeepers will make sure everyone gets something!

For information, call (856) 453-1658.

For information, call (856) 453-1658.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Cohanzick Zoo shares Christmas wish lists for some of its residents

