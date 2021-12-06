ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick Hyatt Over Vail As The Dip Continues

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

The global economic recovery took a hit after the WHO declared the Omicron coronavirus mutation as a variant of concern. Market indices along with benchmark oil prices fell sharply as investors anticipate another round of travel restrictions and a decline in discretionary spending. Consequently, the shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H)...

