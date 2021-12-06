Needham & Company Starts PAR Technology (PAR) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader across numerous industries, today announced that B Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley Securities”) and certain other investors have purchased and aggregate of $35 million of the Company’s common stock. Company’s management and board members are purchasing, in aggregate, more than $1 million of Company’s common stock.
