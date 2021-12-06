ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham & Company Starts PAR Technology (PAR) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon initiates coverage on PAR Technology...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Buy

UBS analyst Colin Bristow upgraded Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) from Neutral
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Downgrades Everbridge (EVBG) to Hold

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg downgraded Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Announces Equity Investment led by B. Riley and Stock Purchases by Board and Management

Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader across numerous industries, today announced that B Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities") and certain other investors have purchased and aggregate of $35 million of the Company's common stock. Company's management and board members are purchasing, in aggregate, more than $1 million of Company's common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Raises Estimates on Olaplex Inc (OLPX) on Expanded Ulta Deal

BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising estimates on the news the company expand into all 1,250+ Ulta Beauty stores and the retailer's dotcom site by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Waste Management (WM) Plans 13% Increase in its Dividend Rate and Authorization for up to $1.5 Billion in Share Repurchases

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in the planned quarterly dividend rate for 2022, from $0.575 to $0.65 per share. On an annual basis, the dividend rate increases from $2.30 to $2.60. This will mark the nineteenth consecutive year that the Company has increased its per share dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) PT Lowered to $65 at Needham & Company, But 'Buyers on Weakness'

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) to $65.00 (from $81.00) while
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Livanova (LIVN) Named Top 2022 Pick at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson reiterated a Buy rating and $120.00 price target on Livanova (NASDAQ: LIVN) and named
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle forecasts upbeat third quarter as IT spending rebounds

(Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp forecast current-quarter profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday after posting upbeat results for the second quarter, helped by higher tech spending from businesses looking to support hybrid work. As the pandemic pushed more companies to shift to a hybrid work model,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Coupa Software (COUP) PT Lowered to $210 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) to $210.00 (from $315.00) while
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MongoDB (MDB) PT Raised to $626 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) to $626.00 (from $534.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mimecast Takeover Positive for KnowBe4 (KNBE) - Cowen

The takeover of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) is positive for KnowBe4, Inc (NASDAQ: KNBE), Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal commented."We believe
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Lowered to $327 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) to $327.00 (from $385.00) while
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) PT Lowered to $181 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews lowered the price target on Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) to $181.00 (from $203.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "We are encouraged by SPLK’s 3QFY22...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synopsys (SNPS) PT Raised to $370 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Charles Shi raised the price target on Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) to $370.00 (from $360.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Synopsys reported in-line results for F4Q21...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

c3.ai (AI) PT Lowered to $103 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews lowered the price target on c3.ai (NYSE: AI) to $103.00 (from $122.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AI reported a solid 2QFY22 based...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Starts ESS Inc. (GWH) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage on ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) with
MARKETS

