Needham & Company Starts PAR Technology (PAR) at Buy

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in the planned quarterly dividend rate for 2022, from $0.575 to $0.65 per share. On an annual basis, the dividend rate increases from $2.30 to $2.60. This will mark the nineteenth consecutive year that the Company has increased its per share dividend.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO