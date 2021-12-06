Bit Digital Stock (BTBT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) – a leader in next generation GPS – increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to NextNav announcing a partnership with Bosch Sensortec — the leading provider in sensing solutions for consumer electronics — to enable more precise vertical location in barometric pressure sensors. And Bosch Sensortec’s barometric pressure sensors will undergo rigorous testing through the NextNav Certified program to certify their accuracy and performance meet stringent standards across a variety of use cases. Through this partnership, Bosch Sensortec will validate the accuracy of measurements and provide robust performance assurance for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing its sensors in mass-market products including mobile phones, tablets, and wearables.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO