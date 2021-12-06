Bit Digital Stock (BTBT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) – a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company – increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding very positively to Inspira Technologies announcing today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o (Innovimed), a master distributor specializing in state-of-the-art medical solutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Innovimed leadership team has decades of experience with sales, marketing, and distribution with medical devices in global healthcare industry companies including Baxter (AG).
