Bit Digital Stock (BTBT): Why The Price Fell Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell by over 6% pre-market today. There are...

pulse2.com

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported...
pulse2.com

GameStop Stock (GME) Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.
pulse2.com

Radware Stock (RDWR): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) – a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions – increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price has been trending upwards this past week.
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
pulse2.com

Inspira Technologies Oxy Stock (IINN): Why The Price Is Skyrocketing Today

The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) – a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company – increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding very positively to Inspira Technologies announcing today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o (Innovimed), a master distributor specializing in state-of-the-art medical solutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Innovimed leadership team has decades of experience with sales, marketing, and distribution with medical devices in global healthcare industry companies including Baxter (AG).
pulse2.com

Aprea Therapeutics Stock (APRE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53 – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aprea Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the full clinical hold on the company’s clinical trial evaluating the combination of its lead compound, eprenetapopt, with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
pulse2.com

NextNav Stock (NN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) – a leader in next generation GPS – increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to NextNav announcing a partnership with Bosch Sensortec — the leading provider in sensing solutions for consumer electronics — to enable more precise vertical location in barometric pressure sensors. And Bosch Sensortec’s barometric pressure sensors will undergo rigorous testing through the NextNav Certified program to certify their accuracy and performance meet stringent standards across a variety of use cases. Through this partnership, Bosch Sensortec will validate the accuracy of measurements and provide robust performance assurance for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) utilizing its sensors in mass-market products including mobile phones, tablets, and wearables.
pulse2.com

Couchbase Stock (BASE): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock (AUPH): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) – a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease – increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announcing positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In combination with background immunosuppressive therapy, LUPKYNIS is the first and only FDA-approved medicine with three years of pivotal trial results, including long-term safety data, within LN.
TheStreet

Apple, Amazon, Pfizer, Omicron and Tech Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Inflation Concerns Overtake Omicron. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, as investors extended gains amid fading concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant while closely tracking pending jobs and inflation data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering heading into the final weeks of the year.
