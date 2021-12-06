Morning news brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest coronavirus variant is found in about one-third...

At-home COVID-19 tests have room for improvement

You've probably noticed that at-home COVID tests can be hard to come by. They're often sold out in drugstores, and when you can find them, they're not cheap. If you're lucky, you might get one for $7, but some online retailers charge close to $40. With U.S. COVID cases and deaths on the rise, the Biden administration has promised to make the tests more readily available. That includes free tests, but it does prompt another important question. How can we keep track of the results when people are testing in private at home?
Even as omicron cases rise, South African experts find good news

South Africa is in the grips of its fourth COVID wave right now, and it's being driven by the spread of omicron, the most infectious COVID variant to hit the country so far. But even as the number of cases rises, there is also some good news to report. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Cape Town, South Africa, and he joins us now to tell us more. Eyder, welcome.
Puerto Rico bankruptcy deal negotiator says it will give island long-term stability

It was almost five years ago that the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico declared bankruptcy. The island was buckling under more than $70 billion of public debt plus 50 billion in pension obligations it didn't have the money for. Since then, a fiscal oversight board appointed by the U.S. Congress has been negotiating to try to get Puerto Rico's creditors to accept less money than they're owed. Now a major deal has been reached, and a federal bankruptcy judge is considering whether to approve it. Puerto Rico's governor and legislature support the deal, saying it's the territory's only chance to emerge from bankruptcy. But the deal also has many critics who say it doesn't do enough to make Puerto Rico's debt affordable. To discuss this deal, we're joined by the woman who negotiated it. Natalie Jaresko is executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico. Ms. Jaresko, welcome.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

