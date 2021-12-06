ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rate hike expectations buoy forint, zloty as central banks fight inflation

By Anita Komuves
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies firmed on Monday, supported by expectations of more interest rate hikes in Hungary and Poland later this week as central banks in the region are fighting a jump in inflation.

The Hungarian forint gained 0.48% and was trading at 363.32 per euro as markets were expecting another hike of the one-week deposit rate on Thursday at the central bank's weekly tender, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"Markets are pricing in further rate increases this week in Hungary and Poland as well, which is lifting currencies in the CEE region," one trader said. "The global mood is also somewhat brighter."

Last Thursday, the forint hit a three-week high after the bank raised rates for the fifth time in under three weeks to tame rising inflation. read more

Investors are also keeping an eye on key November inflation data in Hungary to be published on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, November headline inflation is expected at an annual 7.3%.

The Polish zloty was 0.2% stronger and trading at 4.5880 to the euro as markets were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis-point rate hike.

Last month, the Polish central bank surprised markets with a massive 75 basis-point hike to 1.25%. Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinksi said last week that there was room to raise interest rates, but not unlimited. read more

"We would be surprised if the MPC chose a smaller rate hike than 50 bps, especially in light of stubbornly high core inflation," Citi wrote in a research note.

The Czech crown added 0.17% and was trading at 25.380 versus the common currency.

In the Czech Republic, markets scaled back rate hike expectations at the end of November after Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters that he saw rate hikes closer to the standard move of 25 basis points. read more

The CNB's monetary department director Petr Kral said in an interview published on Monday that the level of market pricing on further Czech interest rate hikes is in line with the central bank's forecast.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Bucharest (.BETI) adding 0.73%. Prague (.PX) was 0.63% higher, while Warsaw (.WIG20) strengthened 0.7%.

Budapest (.BUX) led gains by adding 0.79%. Hungary's OTP Bank (OTPB.BU) was 1.41% higher by 0927 GMT after it said that it signed a deal to purchase Albania's Alpha Bank.

Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Libor limbers up for 'Y2K' walk into a $265 trillion sunset

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bankers and regulators will be at their screens on New Year's Eve to see if what was once dubbed the world's most important number slips quietly into the history books. The London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, is finally being switched off, ending its...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold prices turn higher despite U.S. inflation rate climbing to a nearly 4 decade high

Gold prices turned higher on Friday even though the U.S. government reported that the rate of consumer inflation hit the the highest level in nearly 40 years. Prices for the precious metal had been stuck in range bound trading, “supported by inflation and omicron concerns as well as persistently, historically-low real rates,” but prices were capped by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns the Federal Reserve may more aggressively tighten monetary policy, said Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers the GraniteShares Gold Trust.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Twenty central banks hold meetings as inflation forces split

(Dec 12): The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen in 2022. The differences will be on full display this week with the final decisions for 2021 due at the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy. They won’t be alone -- about 16 counterparts also meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Central European#Hungarian#Fx#Polish#Central Bank#Mpc#Czech#Cnb
Reuters

S.Korea stocks ease off 7-week high on caution ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday after touching their highest in nearly seven weeks earlier, as investors booked profits ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold extends gains on U.S. inflation data, focus on central bank meetings

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.51 per ounce by 0213 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,787.70. Gold inched higher on Monday as elevated U.S. consumer prices lifted its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors awaited a flurry of central bank meetings this week, including by the U.S. Federal Reserve, for further direction.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thai financial stability resilient, but high household debt a risk-c.bank

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s financial stability remains resilient and banks have ample capital with liquidity buffers that will accommodate loan demand to support an economic recovery, the central bank said on Monday. Financial markets remain sound and continued to function normally, it said in a statement here...
WORLD
Reuters

Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022, regulator says

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel's banking regulator said on Monday that Israeli banks could resume regular divided payouts starting in 2022, cancelling a temporary directive made at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while cautioning banks over market uncertainty caused by the virus. "With the return to orderly economic...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Life after PEPP: Five questions for the ECB

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thursday's European Central Bank meeting looks like a crucial one - officials are set to call time on pandemic-triggered stimulus. The question now is how much support to leave in its place given the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and uncomfortably high inflation. Here...
BUSINESS
Reuters

London stocks muted after Omicron warning

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK’s main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a ‘phenomenal rate’ in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - World stocks, oil prices and the dollar firmed on Monday as a generally upbeat mood took hold of world markets ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve. Equity markets across Europe (.GDAXI), (.FCHI) opened higher, with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks, FX flat ahead of c.bank-heavy week; Turkey's lira sinks

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies were flat on Monday, as caution kicked in ahead of a slew of central bank meetings and economic data due this week. Turkey's lira severely underperformed its peers though, tumbling as much as 7% to a record low of 14.99...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold steadies as investors prepare for Fed taper timeline

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold steadied in a narrow range on Monday as the market focus pivoted to this week's Federal Reserve meeting to learn how quickly it plans to unwind economic support measures introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,783.91 per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 476.88 points, as...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gearing up for central bank action

Dec 13 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. After recovering quickly from the Omicron scare, equity markets look set to kick off a busy week for central banks on the front foot. With some hawkish signals expected, markets could be in for a bout of volatility...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Miners lift FTSE 100 in cautious trading as Omicron fears persist

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mining stocks lifted the UK's FTSE 100 higher on Monday in cautious trading, as the government warned about the Omicron variant and ahead of an interest rate decision later this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) added 0.2% and the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy