Riot Blockchain Stock (RIOT): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to MP Materials announcing that it will build its initial rare earth (RE) metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. And the company also announced that it has entered a binding, long-term agreement with General Motors to supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors in more than a dozen models using GM's Ultium Platform, with a gradual production ramp that begins in 2023.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO