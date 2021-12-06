ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Riot Blockchain Stock (RIOT): Why The Price Fell Today

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell by over 12% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by over 6% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports or filings...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

IBEX Stock (IBEX): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to IBEX Limited announcing that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to US$20 million of the company’s common stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GameStop Stock (GME) Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
pulse2.com

TherapeuticsMD Stock (TXMD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by over 20% since Monday afternoon.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Siyata Mobile Stock (SYTA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) – a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems – increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased by over 45% this past week.
CELL PHONES
pulse2.com

Ensysce Biosciences Stock (ENSC): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up more than 108% over the past 5 trading days.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MoSys Stock (MOSY): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) increased by over 5% during intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) increased by over 5% during intraday today. Investors are responding positively to MoSys announcing that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys’s Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom’s latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Radware Stock (RDWR): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) – a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions – increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price has been trending upwards this past week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Restoration Hardware Stock (RH): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter earnings results. The company...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Inspira Technologies Oxy Stock (IINN): Why The Price Is Skyrocketing Today

The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) – a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company – increased by over 131% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding very positively to Inspira Technologies announcing today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o (Innovimed), a master distributor specializing in state-of-the-art medical solutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Innovimed leadership team has decades of experience with sales, marketing, and distribution with medical devices in global healthcare industry companies including Baxter (AG).
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MP Materials Stock (MP): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to MP Materials announcing that it will build its initial rare earth (RE) metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. And the company also announced that it has entered a binding, long-term agreement with General Motors to supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors in more than a dozen models using GM’s Ultium Platform, with a gradual production ramp that begins in 2023.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

iPower Stock (IPW): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) – one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to iPower announcing the launch of its new “Flourish” line of advanced nutrient products, now available on Amazon. This initial line includes 6 SKUs across both nutrient and fertilizer categories with products ranging from cloning gels and plant supplements to plant and vegetable fertilizer, among others.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Couchbase Stock (BASE): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock (AUPH): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) – a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease – increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announcing positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In combination with background immunosuppressive therapy, LUPKYNIS is the first and only FDA-approved medicine with three years of pivotal trial results, including long-term safety data, within LN.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Polygon, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Getting Crushed Today

Investors are selling cryptocurrencies amid rising regulatory concerns. The broader crypto space has still posted incredible turns this year. Momentum in the broader crypto market will likely have a big impact on valuations for Silvergate Capital, Polygon, and Riot Blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS

