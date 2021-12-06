ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan authorities probe the actions of the parents of the accused shooter

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Following last week's high school shooting in...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Multiple deaths likely after factory destroyed in storms in Mayfield, Kentucky

The videos and pictures from downtown Mayfield, Ky., are heartbreaking. Buildings have been flattened, piles of splintered wood and rubble on so many blocks. This is just one of the places devastated by the severe storms and tornadoes that tore through several states in the Midwest and South last night. It is unclear right now how many people have lost their lives, though earlier today, Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said the death toll in his state could reach as many as 100. We're joined now by Jesse Perry, Graves County judge executive. Judge Perry, thanks so much for being with us.
MAYFIELD, KY
Connecticut Public

Smollett found guilty of lying to authorities in trial over his alleged attack

A jury in Chicago convicted the actor Jussie Smollett of lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime. Here's Chip Mitchell from member station WBEZ. CHIP MITCHELL, BYLINE: Actor Jussie Smollett was a member of the cast of "Empire" in 2019 when he reported that two men had come up on him yelling racist, anti-gay slurs and referring to making America great again. He said they roughed him up, looped a noose around his neck and doused him with bleach. Police gathered evidence that led them to two brothers who worked on the show, Bola and Ola Osundairo. The brothers said Smollett had hired them to carry out the attack. The actor went from victim to suspect. Lead prosecutor Dan Webb spoke to reporters last night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president Trump in a civil fraud case. U.S. Delta cases surge. A Michigan school district, its officials and some staff, are sued after a shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy