Michigan authorities probe the actions of the parents of the accused shooter

A jury in Chicago convicted the actor Jussie Smollett of lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime. Here's Chip Mitchell from member station WBEZ. CHIP MITCHELL, BYLINE: Actor Jussie Smollett was a member of the cast of "Empire" in 2019 when he reported that two men had come up on him yelling racist, anti-gay slurs and referring to making America great again. He said they roughed him up, looped a noose around his neck and doused him with bleach. Police gathered evidence that led them to two brothers who worked on the show, Bola and Ola Osundairo. The brothers said Smollett had hired them to carry out the attack. The actor went from victim to suspect. Lead prosecutor Dan Webb spoke to reporters last night.

