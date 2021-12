New Zealand made two important climate commitments at the COP26 summit last month — to halve emissions by 2030 and to join the global methane pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. But what happens if these pledges are inadequate for the climate emergency we face? And how can we ensure future climate commitments are bold enough, and actually fully met, to bring about the transformation necessary to limit global warming to 1.5℃? One response is climate litigation, the use of courts to compel governments and corporations to take greater action to mitigate climate change. The number of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO