Calif. rules to protect outdoor workers from wildfire smoke are rarely enforced

Defund the police - it was a demand that rang out across the country amid racial justice protests last year, and it's demand that resonated in Oakland, Calif. The city council voted last summer to redirect money proposed for Oakland's Police Department to social services. But this week, defund the police became refund to the police. The same city council approved two new police academies and voted to hire a professional recruiter to attract officers to its department after a wave of resignations. This shift comes amid a raging debate in Oakland over how to keep the city safe as homicides have spiked over the last year. Nikki Fortunato Bas is the president of the Oakland City Council. She voted in favor of the new measure and she joins us now. Councilmember Fortunato Bas, welcome.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO