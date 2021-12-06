Trump Ally seeks to unseat Georgia's Republican governor

It's been eight months since President Biden established a commission to study proposals to reform the U.S. Supreme Court. He formed it in response to immense pressure from Democrats, who thought Republicans had unfairly secured a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the court, first by blocking President Obama's nomination of then-Judge Merrick Garland and then by rushing through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett late last year. Well, that commission delivered its report to the president this past week. And while it studied a long list of potential reforms, like increasing the number of justices and imposing term limits, it did not make any recommendations to the president.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO