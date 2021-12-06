ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Ally seeks to unseat Georgia's Republican governor

 7 days ago

Donald Trump has asked former U.S. Senator...

Connecticut Public

Legal experts appointed to study Supreme Court reform discuss 'agnostic' report

It's been eight months since President Biden established a commission to study proposals to reform the U.S. Supreme Court. He formed it in response to immense pressure from Democrats, who thought Republicans had unfairly secured a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the court, first by blocking President Obama's nomination of then-Judge Merrick Garland and then by rushing through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett late last year. Well, that commission delivered its report to the president this past week. And while it studied a long list of potential reforms, like increasing the number of justices and imposing term limits, it did not make any recommendations to the president.
Georgia State
Georgia Government
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses state's recovery after storms

Search and rescue efforts are continuing a day after dozens of tornadoes caused severe death and destruction in the Midwest and South. Whole towns have been reduced to two-dimensional landscapes consisting of timbers and fallen bricks, and countless lives and livelihoods have been lost. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been touring some of the most devastated areas. He joins us now. Governor Beshear, thanks for being here.
David Perdue
Brian Kemp
Donald Trump
Morning news brief

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president Trump in a civil fraud case. U.S. Delta cases surge. A Michigan school district, its officials and some staff, are sued after a shooting.
Court won't stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics' suit

The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.
EU official holds talks with U.S. officials, who are grappling with big tech firms

We now have an outside view of a big American debate over regulating the Internet. Just this week, the head of Instagram testified before senators who talk of new rules. The U.S. senators challenge Instagram's effect on kids, and also the effect of algorithms on public debate. In Europe, Internet regulation is considerably more advanced than the US. European authorities have used those rules to fine Google billions of dollars, for example, for bias against competitors in its searches.
