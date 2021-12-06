ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Ekans. This Pokedex page covers how to get Ekans, Ekans's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

We've come up with a comprehensive guide to how trainers can evolve their Electabuzz into an Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Generation I's single-form electric-type, Electabuzz, was among the few lucky Pokemon to finally receive an evolution with the release of Generation V in the Sinnoh region. Its new evolved form, Electivire, has become a fan favorite alongside Magmortar—so much so that Niantic Labs themed a Pokemon GO event around the two.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum#Wiki#Ign#Ekans
gamerevolution.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Review: ‘More recreation than remake’

The Pokemon franchise continues its tick-tock of new entries and remakes with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (official site). In the past, the Pokemon remakes have given us everything the originals did and more. So, when rumors of fourth-generation remakes started making their rounds, I was excited. Who wouldn’t want to revisit Sinnoh with all the visual improvements we saw in Sword and Shield?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Earn Lots Of Valuable Items Just By Walking Around | Pickup Guide

There's a bounty of free items just waiting to be vacuumed up. Pickup is a rare ability that allows Pokemon to pickup items that enemy Pokemon are carrying in battle. They’ll also pickup items while you’re walking around — and that’s what really makes this ability incredibly valuable. In most Pokemon games, pickup only very rarely gives you anything worthwhile. In Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll start getting rare useful items fast. Once you’re Level 20-30, you can get Full Heals, Evolution Stones, Nuggets, PP Up, Stat Herbs and even Rare Candy. The longer you walk around with the Pickup Ability, the more stuff you’ll get. And this ability stacks!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Roblox Wiki Guide

ROBLOX is an online game platform, game creation system and social gaming service created by the Roblox Corporation. It lets players find games from different creators, as well as create and program their own games too. While Roblox has been updated numerous times since it's release in 2006, the core...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Breed Rabbits

Breeding mobs in Minecraft is a great way to produce resources like food, leather, and transportation. This IGN guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know about breeding rabbits, which has been updated following the Minecraft 1.18 update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dune Spice Wars - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Dune Spice Wars, the upcoming real-time strategy game with 4X elements and featuring asymmetrical gameplay, as well as multiple playable factions, and more. Dune Spice Wars, based on the sci-fi novel Dune, is coming to Steam Early Access in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grindstone

The Grindstone is a unique tool that can be used to repair armor and tools, disenchant items, as well as serve as a job block that allows villagers to become Weaponsmiths. Throughout this We’ll detail everything you need to know about grindstones if you’re looking for a recipe on how to make a grindstone, what items can be used in a grindstone, tips, and tricks, and how to use a grindstone as a job block. We got you covered in this IGN Minecraft guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Barroth is a Jackal sniper. He's found west of FOB Lima and FOB November. However, the quickest way to reach him is by fast traveling to Riven Gate and following the path southeast (assuming you've already captured that facility).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dying Light 2 Cinematic Trailer

Fight the infected in this post-apocalyptic open world sequel. Coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 on February 4, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Ongoing Game of 2021

Despite the ton of new games that debuted this year, there were plenty of already existing ones that just got better and better in 2021. Here are our picks for the best ongoing game of 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was justifiably criticized for its lack...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riven Gate

This section of our IGN Halo Infinite Wiki guide discusses the Riven Gate Banished Outpost. We tackle the objectives to help you capture this facility, turning it into an additional fast travel point. Banished Outpost: Riven Gate Location and Objectives. Riven Gate is at the southeastern section of the map...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Breed Wolves

Breeding mobs in Minecraft is a great way to produce resources like food, leather, and transportation. It’s always great to have wolves either with you or near your base. They serve as a great source of protection when commanded to follow you. It’s also super cute to look at a puppy wolf too. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about breeding wolves.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy