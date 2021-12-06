ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Pikachu. This Pokedex page covers how to get Pikachu, Pikachu's stats,...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get All Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers want to know how to get all 12 available starter Pokemon in the new Sinnoh-region remakes. Fortunately, thanks to the Underground system, this isn't very difficult to pull off. In direct contrast with other games in the franchise, trainers can actually go about catching their other starter Pokemon options in-game without needing to trade with friends. All it requires is a bit of effort and the dedication to make it all the way to the endgame content.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Roblox Wiki Guide

ROBLOX is an online game platform, game creation system and social gaming service created by the Roblox Corporation. It lets players find games from different creators, as well as create and program their own games too. While Roblox has been updated numerous times since it's release in 2006, the core...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Trek: Resurgence Is a Post-TNG Game Made by Telltale Veterans

Dramatic Labs has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, an new official Star Trek video game made in collaboration with ViacomCBS. The third-person narrative adventure game is made by a team that includes over 20 former Telltale staff, and will launch on PC and consoles in 2022. Announced at The Game Awards...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Breed Rabbits

Breeding mobs in Minecraft is a great way to produce resources like food, leather, and transportation. This IGN guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know about breeding rabbits, which has been updated following the Minecraft 1.18 update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Ongoing Game of 2021

Despite the ton of new games that debuted this year, there were plenty of already existing ones that just got better and better in 2021. Here are our picks for the best ongoing game of 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was justifiably criticized for its lack...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Barroth is a Jackal sniper. He's found west of FOB Lima and FOB November. However, the quickest way to reach him is by fast traveling to Riven Gate and following the path southeast (assuming you've already captured that facility).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grindstone

The Grindstone is a unique tool that can be used to repair armor and tools, disenchant items, as well as serve as a job block that allows villagers to become Weaponsmiths. Throughout this We’ll detail everything you need to know about grindstones if you’re looking for a recipe on how to make a grindstone, what items can be used in a grindstone, tips, and tricks, and how to use a grindstone as a job block. We got you covered in this IGN Minecraft guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Breed Wolves

Breeding mobs in Minecraft is a great way to produce resources like food, leather, and transportation. It’s always great to have wolves either with you or near your base. They serve as a great source of protection when commanded to follow you. It’s also super cute to look at a puppy wolf too. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about breeding wolves.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic Frontiers, an 'Open-Zone' Sonic Adventure, Officially Announced

At The Game Awards, Sega officially revealed the next big Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, which boasts the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” gameplay. Sonic Frontiers is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. Sonic Frontiers promises a new type of Sonic experience where players will be free to explore an open world.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Redoubt of Sundering

This section of our IGN Halo Infinite Wiki guide discusses the Redoubt of Sundering Banished Outpost. We tackle the objectives to help you capture this facility, turning it into an additional fast travel point. Banished Outpost: Redoubt of Sundering Location and Objectives. You'll find the Redoubt of Sundering once you've...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic 2 Movie Trailer Debuts, Possible PlayStation "Game Pass," and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch-up on all the highlights from this week? Tune-in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:37 - PlayStation's Possible Game Pass Equivalent 03:14 - GTA V Online New DLC 06:18 - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Makes Backwards Compatibility Confusing 09:49 - This Month's New Game Pass Games 13:33 - Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Villain Posters 16:33 - Kevin Feige Reveals New Details On No Way Home 19:44 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Details Announced 23:14 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Da'at: Chiyoda Region:

Top Contributors: ProfessorRPG, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. - Make your way across the crumbling buildings and up towards higher ground, you will come across a Hua Po who will be your companion demon for the time being. - Continue further along where you will trigger a cutscene showing a giant burning...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES

