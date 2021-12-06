Shooting investigation at Wawa in Fox Chase, 21-year-old taken to hospital

A shooting investigation is underway in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia after a 21-year-old victim was found at a Wawa.

Police were called to the Wawa on the 7900 block of Oxford Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

The 21-year-old male victim was shot in the wrist, police say.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say at this time it is not clear where the shooting took place. They say it may have happened across the street from the Wawa and the victim then walked into the store to get help.

Police were seen investigating a vehicle near the Wawa. They have not given further details about its connection to the case.

The Wawa was closed as police investigated inside the store. It reopened to customers just before 6 a.m.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.