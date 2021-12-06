Weather Now: Sunshine, Much Cooler Tuesday; Light Snow Wednesday
Good Morning
A strong cold front will sweep offshore with clearing skies and falling temperatures through dawn Tuesday
Dry and colder weather likely for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
