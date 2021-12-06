Weather Now: Sunshine, Much Cooler Tuesday; Light Snow Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with lows below freezing and feeling in the 10s for some. There are even a few flakes north. Today will be dry and winds are calming down with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs back in the mid 40s as high pressure builds in. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be colder starts than what we had last week at the bus stop with lows below freezing but don’t worry we have warmer weather ahead, again! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we are 3.3° above normal and it looks like our temperatures will stay above normal as we get closer to Christmas! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday and Tuesday, we return to the 50s with sunshine and even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s with a few rain showers for the end of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO