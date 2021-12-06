ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Oura ring review: Does the celeb-favourite activity tracker live up the hype?

By Kat Barber
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OicVm_0dF7Gv3y00

Since hitting the smart tech market a few years ago, Oura’s health tracker ring has gained A-lister fans including Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, as well as a raft of NBA players who were intrigued by the its apparent ability to detect illness in advance through tracking body temperature.

But as the wearables market continues to grow, Oura’s device has taken a big step forward with the release of its third generation ring, which now offers features like period prediction and blood oxygen monitoring, as well as workout tracking and daytime heart rate tracking.

While not all of these features are available just yet, they are set to launch in 2022, which we’ve detailed below. For now, we’ve been busy testing the ring and app in its current state to find out whether it’s a must-have piece of health tech, or, or a gimmick not worth its hefty price tag.

How we tested

When reviewing the new gen 3 ring, we were interested in seeing what sort of results it tracked, how comfortable it was to wear, and what the app offered.

We took into consideration the ring’s new features, which include daytime heart rate tracking, a period calendar via the app and improved temperature sensing, but it’s important to note that other features, including the ability to predict periods, workout heart rate tracking and blood oxygen level reading will become available in 2022, both for existing ring users and new customers.

Read more:

Oura ring generation 3: £225, Oura.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRsqk_0dF7Gv3y00

Rating: 7/10

  • Size: 8 different sizes to choose from
  • Weight: 6g
  • Sensors: 7 skin temperature sensors
  • Materials: Ultra lightweight titanium with a scratch-resistant diamond-like coating
  • Water resistance: Up to 100m (ice bath and sauna approved)
  • Battery life: Up to 7 days
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Warranty: Two-years for defects in material and workmanship

Design

Everything about the ring is sleek and sophisticated. Before you purchase the ring, the brand sends you a sizing kit with plastic rings of all sizes, which we thought was super helpful as you do need to get the right fit for best results. When the ring is on, it looks just like a standard men’s wedding band, and you can choose from gold, silver, black or stealth (a very dark silver) finish. The ring itself comes packed in a slim white box, complete with ring, USB-C charging cable and cradle.

The ring is quite pretty, but it is much thicker than our normal rings, which took a little getting used to. We found the sensors in the inside of the ring to be virtually unnoticeable, and they didn’t affect comfort or wearability. We tested it in the shower, running, gardening and cooking, and it certainly didn’t feel uncomfortable or obstructive, and did not slip off or discolour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vnjut_0dF7Gv3y00

Tracking

The accuracy of the sleep and readiness scores are impressive – although after a night of tossing and turning, no one needs an app to tell them they had a bad sleep. The data that is collected overnight and updates shortly after waking up on the app homepage in easily digestible scores. This was nice to check each morning, and the fact that it tracked your progress over time made us feel like we were in a sleep competition with ourselves. We found this element of gamification made us more committed to wearing the ring.

The ring is designed to be worn throughout the day, and we wore ours on the index finger mostly. We found that while it fit well at night on the index finger, during the day it was sometimes a bit too snug, so we swapped it to the ring finger.

Insights

The insights are effectively what you’re paying for. Oura recommends wearing the ring for two weeks to establish baseline data that can then be used to monitor changes. The insights will tell you how well you slept, your readiness for the day, and track activity to determine if you’re staying active enough. The results certainly correlated with our personal energy levels. When readiness scores were high, we felt more alert and could concentrate more at work. When the score was low, we felt tired and unproductive.

We liked the sleep insights, which take a deep dive into everything including REM sleep (important in re-energising mind and body), deep sleep (the restorative kind that helps muscles repair, immune system refresh and brain flush out toxins) and latency (how long it took you to fall asleep). The recommended bedtime was also a bit like that best friend who’s always looking out for you – and it did give us an extra push to put our phone down and go to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mVGT_0dF7Gv3y00

Another promised feature is the period tracker and predictor. Currently, you can manually add the dates of your last period in the app, and then tap the button to indicate when your next period starts. Once the ring gets two months of data, it will be able to predict your next cycle using the calendar method, however in the future it will use body temperature changes to make predictions. And for those tracking fertility, this may also be a game changer as the temperature sensors can track your basal body temperature changes as small as 0.1C, indicating when you’re ovulating.

App

The Oura app is available for Apple and Android, however we did find that the latest version of the app was not compatible with our older model Android phone.

The daytime heart rate was fun to check at certain points throughout the day – such as during a stressful meeting or after a gym class. Why do we need this? Oura claims taking time to relax during the day can help you recover from physical and mental strain, and improve your ability to learn and retain information. But in practice, unless you’re an athlete, or need to know your heart rate for work purposes, this feels like a bit of a gimmick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rg55D_0dF7Gv3y00

The social share feature also seemed a bit redundant, as even in the world of social oversharing, it’s unlikely we would feel the need to share our sleep score on the gram. There will be a new section in the app available later in the year with mediation and sleep videos and breathwork sessions – we think this could be great and make the membership fee more attractive, as the best stand-alone mediation apps like Headspace can be expensive. Hopefully these elements also provide more education around how to improve your sleep and activity, as we definitely feel the whole point behind the ring is not the data itself, but what we do with that data.

Connectivity and battery life

The ring lasted about six days of constant wear before it needed to be charged. Charging only took about two hours, and it slid easily onto the small charging dock. Plus, we could wear it comfortably in the shower, going for a run, typing and cooking. It connected quickly to Bluetooth, but the latest version of the app was not compatible with our older model Android phone.

Price

The ring is priced at around £225 (US$299). But with the gen 3 ring, comes a new membership fee of around £4 (US$299) per month on top of that to access all of your data in the app. Existing Oura rings users who upgraded by 29 November received a free lifetime subscription, and any new users will get a six month’s free trial before they need to start paying. Basic users who don’t subscribe will only see three activity trackers – readiness, sleep, activity. Without being able to see all the new features in the app yet (as explained above), it’s hard to know if this is good value, but it will probably put off some potential users.

The verdict: Oura ring

If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package. With four different coloured rings, it’s arguably more stylish than a Fitbit or Garmin. And with most phones overflowing with apps, anything that helps consolidate that gets a big tick. However, if you are wondering, “why would I need to know all this information?” then you won’t get much value out of it. After all, they can only give you the insights, it’s up to you to act on the suggested health improvements such as going to bed earlier, or increasing activity levels. It won’t make you healthier, only more health-conscious.

In the future, we’d love to see even more insights related to sleep such as snore tracking, teeth grinding, sleep talking or walking, and ambient temperature so you know if the room is too hot or cold. And like many customers, the need to pay an ongoing subscription after forking out a couple hundred pounds on hardware seems like a bit of a rough deal.

Oura ring generation 3

Buy now £225.00, Ouraring.com

Voucher codes

For offers on activity trackers and other tech products, try our discount code pages:

If you’re looking to read more about the competition, read our review of the best fitness trackers

Comments / 1

Related
T3.com

The best Cyber Monday Fitbit and Garmin watch and tracker deals LIVE

Looking for a cheap Fitbit or Garmin? Cyber Monday is here and, as well as all the great deals left over from Black Friday, there are some fresh Cyber Monday deals on Garmin watches and Fitbits. As well as deals on fitness wearables from Polar, Suunto and more. We are scouring the internet for Fitbit deals and Garmin deals as well as recycling some older ones that you may have previously missed in your haste.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Oura Ring 3 review

There’s also the fact that, starting with the Ring 3, Oura is adding a $6/month subscription fee that kicks in after a six-month grace period. The new service arrives with additional features, but also sticks behind a paywall metrics that were previously free to users. The Oura Ring 3 is, in a word, an investment. But it isn’t a smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
Science Focus

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation review: Do they deserve the hype?

Brilliant, do-it-all earphones that are comfortable enough to wear all day. Apple’s new AirPods defy expectations. They’re tiny, but they produce a big, cinematic sound. They’re sleek and slippery to the touch, and yet they seem to never fall out of your ears. Plus they’re cheaper than the Pro model, but offer comparable audio. In fact, if you don’t need noise-cancelling, we’d wager you might even prefer these.
ELECTRONICS
bainbridgereview.com

Qinux SoundBand Reviews – Activity Tracker Worth Buying or Scam?

Qinux SoundBand is a sporting smartband that comes with integral wireless headphones. Owing to its modern plus dynamic design, it has become the ideal accompaniment to workout, with action control and music all together. Numerous sports bracelets with integral wireless headphones are heavy or quite hefty and have unpleasing square designs. Trials with the Qinux SoundBand smartband demonstrate that its well-designed form and the headphones fit make it flawless to wear every day or to workout soothingly. Featuring some of the most remarkable aspects, counting measurement of oxygen in the blood, pulse oximeter, heart rate, and so forth, the QINUX SOUNDBAND ACTIVITY TRACKER shall astonish you!
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
soundguys.com

Skullcandy Push Active review

If you're looking for affordable workout earbuds, the Skullcandy Push Active gets the job done. The integrated voice assistant makes hands-free playback control a breeze, while the rugged design can survive nearly anything you ask of it. It's a bulky buy, but if you can overlook the size, you'll find the Push Active is a great deal.
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationAU

Why wearable fitness trackers aren't as useless as some make them out to be

Wearable fitness trackers will be on many Christmas shopping lists this year, with a vast range of devices (and an ever-increasing number of features) hitting the market just in time for the festive season. But what does the latest research say about how effective they are? Fitness trackers are trendy Currently, about one in five Australians own one of these wearables, and about a quarter use a mobile app or website to monitor their activity levels and health. And sales are predicted to grow over the next five years. The landscape of the market is fast changing. For years, Fitbit...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Best tech gifts for under $25: Holiday gadgets for less

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or participating in the annual Secret Santa, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why, we've done the thinking for you.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trackers#Activity Trackers#Android#Nba#Ultra
BGR.com

Black Friday prices are back for Amazon Echo devices, but these deals end soon

With just two weeks to go until Christmas, some of the best deals of the season are wrapping up. That includes incredible Amazon Echo deals that are back down to Black Friday prices. The nation’s top online retailer went all-in during Black Friday this year. Amazon slashed the prices of just about every last Echo device you can think of. The Echo Dot 3rd gen was down to just $19.99 with a free Sengled color LED light bulb, for example. You could also get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $29.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $44.99. Now, all those incredible...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: BT sends access codes to customers – how to get a console

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. It could drop at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.It’s your last chance to bag a console before Christmas, and it looks like retailers are pulling out all the...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best budget TVs in 2022: OLED, 4K & 8K at the best price with reviews

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a solid TV with a decent image quality. TV manufacturers have been working hard to make better low-cost TVs, and as a result, you can get a great TV for only a few hundred dollars. Sure, they don’t necessarily have all the bells and whistles on offer by their more expensive siblings, but they still have a lot going for them. Still, because of how many options there are, it can be tricky to find the best budget TVs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

Tile Trackers Up To 20% Off At Amazon

Lose your keys on the reg? Easily find your missing gear at a moment's notice when you use a Tile tracker. We've lost more than our fair share of important items. Never again! We're tracking everything. Key Details. You can get started with tracking your gear for as little as...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Oura Ring offers a smaller wearable for tracking fitness data

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for December 3, 2021! I don’t know about you, but after watching stocks get hammered all day, I mostly want to snag a nap and breathe. But things were worse for DocuSign and Didi than they were for us, so we can take solace in that. What did Didi do? Well, let’s talk about it. —Alex.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Apple’s AirPods Are Marked Down to $99 at Amazon Right Now

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of AirPods, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Amazon is blowing out Apple’s second-generation AirPods for just $99 at Amazon (as of press time). This is the lowest price they’ve ever been on the site. Even more surprising: that price is a whopping $30 cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website. The second-generation AirPods are Apple’s entry-level true wireless earbuds. This $99 price is the lowest price we’re seeing for these earbuds at any retailer, and a downright bargain for still-current Apple hardware. The sale comes...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy