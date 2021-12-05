Six PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 61529 in May 2020

An investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value.
In a public letter sent to the Kohl’s board on Monday, investor Engine Capital LP, which owns 1% of outstanding shares at Kohl’s, asked the company to separate its physical store business from its e-commerce business, a recently popular move among traditional department store retailers. Engine also asked the company to run a market test to determine how much certain financial sponsors would pay per share for the company.
Engine complimented the company’s strong category assortment, store footprint, loyalty program, and e-commerce presence...
