ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Omicron COVID-19 variant prompting latest U.S. air travel restriction taking effect today

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grVTf_0dF7G9Dh00

BOSTON — As concerns over the omicron COVID-19 variant grow, another travel restriction is set to take effect at midnight Monday.

Any travelers flying into the United States from another country will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of their flight.

This new rule applies to all passengers – including U.S. citizens -- 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

This replaces the previous rule that allowed international travelers three days to get tested before their flight. The new restriction doesn’t strictly mean 24 hours, though.

“When you have three days to plan, it’s okay,” said Bruno Guimaraes, who was visiting Boston from Brazil. “But one day to the other, it’s a lot more challenging.”

Other travelers agreed with Guimaraes.

“It does make it more challenging, but that’s mostly because the test isn’t always very accessible,” said Gillian Daniels of Somerville.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives this example: If your flight leaves at 1 p.m. on a Friday, you can board with a negative test that was taken at any time on the prior Thursday.

“I think we’re concerned,” said Dennis Holler of Westwood. “This is an important family event that we have to be at, and so after weighing it, we decided to do it. Now, if I were going there on vacation, would I take a vacation right now? Probably would not go out of the country.”

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thousands protest in Prague against COVID vaccine mandate

PRAGUE — (AP) — Several thousand people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over. The participants didn’t wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules despite a request by police to do so. One...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa — (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Somerville, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest shortage: Snowplow drivers

After months of various shortages of supplies and workers, those who keep us safe on snowy highways are the latest shortage those in the U.S. will have to contend with. Washington, Pennsylvania, Montana and Wyoming are some of the states that don’t have enough plow truck drivers who are willing to put in odd hours in dangerous driving conditions, The Associated Press reported.
JOBS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia and South Korea signed a $720 million defense deal Monday as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began. Worth about 1 billion Australian dollars, the deal will see South Korean defense company...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Covid#Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised support for entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK — (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Two freight ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden Monday, with at least two people reported missing, Danish and Swedish authorities said. One of the vessels capsized and at least 11 vessels, one airplane and one helicopter were taking part in the search.
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hungary's media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country's journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates. Information is often hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Miss Universe pageant: Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, has been crowned Miss Universe. The pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel, Sunday included representatives from about 80 countries and was hosted by television personality Steve Harvey, The Associated Press reported. Sandhu is a Bollywood actress and was crowned by 2020′s Miss Universe, Andrea Meza...
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy