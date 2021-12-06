Omicron COVID-19 variant prompting latest U.S. air travel restriction taking effect today

BOSTON — As concerns over the omicron COVID-19 variant grow, another travel restriction is set to take effect at midnight Monday.

Any travelers flying into the United States from another country will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of their flight.

This new rule applies to all passengers – including U.S. citizens -- 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

This replaces the previous rule that allowed international travelers three days to get tested before their flight. The new restriction doesn’t strictly mean 24 hours, though.

“When you have three days to plan, it’s okay,” said Bruno Guimaraes, who was visiting Boston from Brazil. “But one day to the other, it’s a lot more challenging.”

Other travelers agreed with Guimaraes.

“It does make it more challenging, but that’s mostly because the test isn’t always very accessible,” said Gillian Daniels of Somerville.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives this example: If your flight leaves at 1 p.m. on a Friday, you can board with a negative test that was taken at any time on the prior Thursday.

“I think we’re concerned,” said Dennis Holler of Westwood. “This is an important family event that we have to be at, and so after weighing it, we decided to do it. Now, if I were going there on vacation, would I take a vacation right now? Probably would not go out of the country.”

