James Gunn has left an indelible mark on superhero movies with an offbeat, irreverent style that combines R-rated violence and humor with eclectic soundtracks. It’s actually something he was doing in the genre for a long time, on films such as The Specials and later, Super. But it was his blockbuster work on Guardians of the Galaxy and most recently The Suicide Squad that have led up to this moment, Gunn’s eagerly-awaited HBO Max series Peacemaker because the gloves are definitely off.

