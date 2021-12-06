Meteorologist Wayne Mahar bids farewell to television with final broadcast on WSTM-TV

It was the end of an era in Syracuse television last week. Local meteorologist Wayne Mahar celebrated his final broadcast with support of the community, viewers, and so much more after a decorated 37-year career.

Mahar announced his retirement over the summer.

Timing was an essential part of his retirement. Mahar said that planning went into the decision, and ensuring that it be the right moment for his channel, team, and community.

He’s spent decades at WSTM-TV in Syracuse.

The City of Syracuse dedicated a snowplow to him – painting ‘Wayne Storm Watch’ onto one of the vehicles that will patrol city streets this winter.

