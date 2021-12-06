ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitport and Grand Haven public schools close out of caution

By FOX 17 News
 7 days ago
At least two West Michigan school districts canceled classes for Monday due to potential threats.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said they made the announcement in an email saying it’s out of an abundance of caution. They went on to say that the school will be working with local law enforcement agencies as they investigate each report and the safety of their students and staff is their top priority.

Fruitport Community Schools also decided to close school for the day while the district investigates a threat.

The school says it has not been able to deem that threat not credible at this time and will be canceling school again out of caution. This includes all activities and events that had been scheduled at their facilities.

Other schools in West Michigan decided to cancel classes due to wintry road conditions. Click here to see the full list .

