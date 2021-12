Excitement over the Air Trainer 1 was starting to brew this Fall given that had teased forthcoming collaborations with Travis Scott, but new info around those has not yet been announced given the recent tragic events at the H-Town rapper’s Astroworld festival. While the plans to release La Flame’s kicks are likely postponed — or perhaps even cancelled all together — the Swoosh still has intentions of bringing attention to the silhouette with forthcoming GRs, one being this Nike Air Trainer 1 “Coriander” that has just been unveiled.

