ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimmy Carr lets loose on anti-vaxxers in audience at new stand-up show

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnTI8_0dF7Eo3h00

In the trailer for Jimmy Carr ’s new Netflix special His Dark Material, the comedian can be seen letting loose on anti-vaxxers in the audience.

During his live performance, the filmed version of which arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day, Carr addressed the crowd, saying: “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine. Who’s not going to take the vaccine because they think it might be dangerous? Raise your hands.”

The majority of people kept their hands down, but when the odd few raised their arms, Carr singled one person out and said: “Now take that hand and slap yourself in the f***ing face.”

Pointing at his own hand, the comic added: “Hear that? It was the voice of f***ing reason, wasn’t it?”

He continued: “The spread of Covid was directly linked to how dense the population is. And some of the population are really quite f***ing dense.”

Earlier this year, before the easing of lockdown, Carr said he would “probably get cancelled” when he returned to doing live gigs.

On The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I think I’ll probably get cancelled, I’ll be a bit giddy and over excited. I’m a dab hand at it now.”

Carr has drawn criticism many times over the years for his controversial jokes, which have mocked people with Down’s Syndrome, amputee veterans and people with dwarfism to name a few.

Comments / 1

Related
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, “His Dark Material,” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carr
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar SUED For $60 Million Because of THIS?

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?. Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters. After police shot Jacob Blake,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up#Covid#The Jonathan Ross Show#Down S Syndrome
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At ‘Jeopardy!’

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
TV & VIDEOS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants To Revisit Her Chemistry With John Mayer? Singer Invited Actress To Holiday Party

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are, allegedly, open to the possibility of rekindling their romance. Jennifer Aniston recently surprised her fans when she said that she’s finally ready to date. It’s been four years since Aniston’s last relationship, and the Friends star stayed single by choice. Prior to her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018, she also dated Brad Pitt, but their marriage didn’t last very long.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy