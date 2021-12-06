Who are the best employers in Atlanta in your opinion?

The Section 8 Moderate Rehabilitation Program (Mod Rehab) is a unit-based rental subsidy program for low and moderately low-income individuals and families. While the Housing Authority administers the program, HUD provides rent subsidy payments to private and nonprofit property owners for rental units rehabilitated under this program. These subsidies provide both rental support to the family as well as funds to service the debt incurred by the property owner for the unit’s rehabilitation. Mod Rehab assistance is not transferable as it is in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. Participants in the Mod Rehab program will only receive rental assistance if they are living in a Mod Rehab unit. If they move from a Mod Rehab unit, they will lose their assistance. Some Mod Rehab units are set-aside for the elderly, homeless, or disabled.

