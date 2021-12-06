Who are the best employers in Atlanta in your opinion?
"As the saying goes, keep an ear to the ground. Any and all discipline responses welcomed - maybe it will help others out in this sub that are looking for a new employer or career path."
Scott Graham/unsplash
I enjoy working at the CDC. It’s government obviously, but they encourage a good work/life balance and are generous with telework (for those jobs that can).
Arthur Blank's AMB Group.
I worked as a consultant at Cox Media and Cox in general seems like a great place to work in corporate. Very good pay. Unlimited PTO that people actually use and take. Lots of work from home. Most people would be in the office from 8:30-4:30 with a lot leaving around 3 to beat traffic.
Salesloft has consistently won awards for best place to work
Apple Support. Not based in Atlanta but you can work the corporate gig from home. Extremely competitive benefits and pay. NOT any of the vendors.
