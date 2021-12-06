ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tvw4_0dF7EeER00

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat.

The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran. The UAE has long served as a lifeline to the outside world for Iran amid international sanctions.

Sheikh Tahnoon, wearing a navy-blue thobe, black suit jacket and his signature aviator sunglasses, met with Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The two men smiled and shook hands in front of journalists before their meeting, a large map of Iran and the Persian Gulf looming behind them, with just a sliver of the Emirates visible on it.

Sheikh Tahnoon's brother is Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince and long the de facto ruler of the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. Under Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE has embarked on a rapid expansion of its military forces to counter what they see as the threat of Iran. The Emirates also hosts U.S. and French forces and its Jebel Ali port is the U.S. Navy's busiest port of call outside of America.

Sheikh Tahnoon also has held at least one meeting with the head of the Israeli Mossad intelligence service.

Sheikh Mohammed has long feared a nuclear-armed Iran, according to U.S. diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks.

But the UAE has pulled back from the Saudi-led war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Emirates also has sought to mend diplomatic ties to Turkey, viewed with suspicion over offering a haven for Islamists, and Qatar, which the UAE boycotted for years with several other nations as part of a political dispute.

Iranian state television later quoted Shamkhani as saying that “warm and friendly” relations between the countries remain a priority and that they shouldn't be affected by other nations — likely a reference to the United States and Israel. Sheikh Tahnoon also met with President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was also visiting Tehran on Monday.

Ali Bagheri Kani, an Iranian deputy foreign minister leading the Vienna talks, also recently traveled to the UAE for talks.

As the meeting took place, however, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized the Emirates for its purchase this past weekend of 16 billion euros worth of advanced Rafale jet fighters from France. The UAE also plans a $23 billion purchase including advanced stealth F-35 fighters as well, after its recognition of Israel.

Khatibzadeh urged France to “behave more responsibly” and criticized the “militarizing of our region.”

“We are witnessing billions of dollars of arm sales to regional countries though they hold many meetings about our missiles," Khatibzadeh said, mentioning Iran's ballistic missile program. “With these actions, we become more determined to make our defense shield more active.”

Talks over Iran's program in Vienna broke up last week after Tehran offered new demands. Khatibzadeh insisted Iran wasn't after a “temporary” agreement from the negotiations, which he described as resuming “later this week.” European officials have yet to announce a time for the talks to restart.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran responds to Israeli drill rumors

A military official in Tehran has warned that aggressors will pay a ?heavy price? in response to numerous reports that Israel was seeking US help, or at least approval, in preparingpotential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Since talks resumed last week aimed at breathing new life into the nuclear pact...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Uae#Iranian#The Gulf Arab#French#The U S Navy#Israeli#Mossad#Saudi#Houthi
The Guardian

Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett to visit UAE to discuss deepening ties

Naftali Bennett is to make the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year. Bennett will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” Bennett’s office said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Iran Says Israel Hacked IAEA Cameras in Atomic Facility

Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, on Friday said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) equipment inside the nuclear facility in Karaj, a satellite city of Tehran, had been hacked before the attack there last summer (Massive Fire Burns Factory Warehouses in Karaj, Iran, Near Site of Targeted Centrifuge Factory).
MIDDLE EAST
Marietta Daily Journal

Israel’s Bennett meets UAE crown prince amid tense Iran talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is headed to Abu Dhabi on a historic visit, with talks on Iran’s nuclear program and its impact on the Middle East expected to top the agenda. Bennett flew out on Sunday, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to make an official visit to...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israeli PM on historic visit to UAE

Israel's Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates Sunday for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state, after the countries established diplomatic ties last year. - Iran 'nuclear blackmail' - The UAE last year became the third Arab nation to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. 
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

In UAE, Israeli Premier Bennet meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

Israel's prime minister met with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli leader since the establishment of official relations between the two countries last year. Naftali Bennett s trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. Bennett's office...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israel's Bennett Makes First Official Visit to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday made a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy against the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran nuclear talks continue in Vienna

VIENNA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Talks aimed at reaching common ground on the Iranian nuclear situation were held in Vienna on Thursday. This was the seventh round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) currently being negotiated by EU officials and China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.
MIDDLE EAST
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A rough restart to Iran nuclear talks

On Nov. 29, after a nearly half-year hiatus, the Iran nuclear negotiations restarted in Vienna. The Iranians, led by a newly elected hard-line government, refuse to negotiate directly with the Americans, so European intermediaries need to relay each side's positions. And among the first positions the Iranians claimed in a...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

For this American family, the Iran nuclear talks are personal

Emad Shargi’s daughter says her dad has always been stoic during his ordeal as an American citizen unjustly held in an Iranian prison. But recently, she heard something different. “Whenever I tell him, ‘Oh, I wish you were here, I wish we could do this together, like when I cook...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal adjourn amid disappointment over lack of progress

Week-long talks between world powers and Iran trying to revive their 2015 nuclear agreement adjourned in Vienna on Friday after European negotiators expressed disappointment and concern over what they said was a lack of progress and unreasonable Iranian demands. The Europeans and Iranian negotiators said they anticipated resuming talks next...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Macron: Iran Nuclear Talks ‘Not Successful’

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Friday in Dubai it appears likely that nuclear talks between Iran and world powers have failed, at least for the time being. “I think it’s probable that this round of negotiations, given the positions, does not succeed,” Macron said. “It is most likely that...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy